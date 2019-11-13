The Art Of Banksy Exhibition Closes Today Due To Heatwave

The Art of Banksy exhibition at Sydney's Entertainment Quarter, which was scheduled to run until 1 December 2019, has unfortunately been closed due to heatwave concerns.

The collection of artworks on display in the exhibition's temporary marquee structure have to be very carefully climate-controlled and this can no longer be guaranteed due to the heatwave, which is forecast to continue over the coming weeks.

Therefore, the difficult decision has been made to close the exhibition early.

Patrons in possession of tickets from today (November 13) until Sunday 1 December who purchased by credit or debit card will be refunded in full (including ticket insurance premium, if relevant) and do not need to take any action. Patrons should allow up to 10 working days for the refund to appear in their account.

Patrons who purchased tickets in an Agency using cash or EFTPOS will be contacted via phone in the next 14 days to arrange for a full refund.





