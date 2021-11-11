Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra Launches 2022 Season

The Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra's 2022 concert season focuses on artists close to home, featuring no fewer than five of the orchestra's principal players stepping into the spotlight as soloist. It's a strategy that's designed to ensure that soloists, conductors and repertoire can be delivered to audiences as promised at a time when long-distance travel remains subject to delays and cancellations. Bearing this in mind, the TSO releases its 2022 season in two parts: January-July concerts now and August-December once the new year is underway.

Emma McGrath, TSO Concertmaster, is the first of the TSO-featured soloists, performing Bruch's Violin Concerto No 1 on 11 March 2022. Bruch's beloved concerto is a work that Emma knows intimately having first performed the solo part with the London Philharmonic Orchestra at the age of only 14. Andrew Seymour, Principal Clarinet, appears as soloist in Weber's sparkling Clarinet Concerto No 1 on 25 March and Greg Stephens, Principal First Horn, performs Richard Strauss's beautifully autumnal Horn Concerto No 2 on 8 April. Jonathan Békés, Principal Cello, rises to the challenge of performing Elgar's Cello Concerto on 27 and 28 May and David Robins, Principal Trombone, performs the lyrical and playful Trombone Concerto by Henri Tomasi on 15 July.

The TSO's 2022 season features all three of the orchestra's titled conductors. Eivind Aadland, Chief Conductor and Artistic Director, will conduct concerts in March and April, including Beethoven's Symphony No 9 with soloists Samantha Clarke, Anna Dowsley, Samuel Sakker and Samuel Dundas, along with the TSO Chorus on 2 April. Johannes Fritzsch, Principal Guest Conductor, will also appear with the TSO in April, and Marko Letonja, Conductor Laureate, will conduct concerts in May and June including a Johann Strauss II and Léhar gala, Vienna Nights, featuring soprano soloist Lorina Gore on 4 June. Giordano Bellincampi will make a welcome return to Tasmania conducting Schumann's Piano Concerto, among other works, with piano soloist Alexander Gavrylyuk on 25 June.

Other concerts include Music from the Movies with conductor and presenter Guy Noble on 4 and 5 March and, at the start of the season, Brass in St David's with conductor Fabian Russell on 18 February.

For the first time since 2020, the full orchestra will return to Launceston with three concerts in Albert Hall: Music from the Movies (5 March), Weber Clarinet Concerto (26 March) and Elgar Cello Concerto (28 May). Historic Woolmers Estate at Longford, in northern Tasmania, will be the venue for a concert by the Tasmanian String Quartet - four players drawn from the TSO - on 14 May.

The TSO's Obscura series, inaugurated in 2021 and featuring slightly experimental music along with visual effects, will return to Hobart's Odeon Theatre in 2022, and TSO Live Sessions, which are held in non-traditional venues such as microbreweries, sheds and hangars, will pop up in various locations throughout Tasmania.

TSO CEO Caroline Sharpen said: 'As you will see from the concerts on offer, the wealth of talent in the TSO remains a highlight, with Principal Players stepping into the spotlight as concerto soloists. We honour and celebrate the artistry and expertise of the extraordinary musicians right here in Tasmania. In addition, we are delighted that next year's concerts will showcase our three, brilliant conductors: Eivind Aadland, Chief Conductor and Artistic Director; Marko Letonja, Conductor Laureate; and Johannes Fritzsch, Principal Guest Conductor.'

Almost all of the TSO's 2022 concerts will be live streamed to TSO subscribers wherever they happen to be - whether throughout Tasmania, Australia or the entire world. In addition, subscribers have access to a full range of digital content including Video On Demand, Concert 101 (pre-concert presentations, explanations and interviews) and bespoke subscriber-only performances.

For full details of the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra's 2022 season click here to view the brochure online.