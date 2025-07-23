TRANSCENDENT LOVE to Premiere at Sydney Fringe's Queer Hub This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Transcendent Love, a new one-woman play written and performed by Skye Paez, will premiere at Sydney Fringe’s Queer Hub at Qtopia this September. Co-produced by Always Productions and the Upper Crass Theatre Company, the show will run from September 2 to 6 at The Loading Dock at Qtopia, with performances beginning at 6:00 p.m. nightly.

The play follows Aurora, a transgender woman whose budding romance with French environmentalist Francois sparks a journey of self-discovery, healing, and personal transformation. Inspired by Paez’s own experiences, the play builds on her earlier short work of the same name, which was a People’s Choice Finalist at Short+Sweet Sydney 2024.

“Too often, trans women are portrayed only as victims or curiosities,” says Paez. “With Transcendent Love, I wanted to tell a story that centers joy, romance, and emotional truth — a story that gives us the Disney princess ending we deserve.”

Directed and co-produced by James Hartley, artistic director of Upper Crass Theatre Company, the show blends rom-com tropes with a deeply personal narrative. Featuring a rose field in the south of France, an encounter with the Divine, and an unforgettable “meet the parents” scene, the play challenges societal expectations while celebrating authentic love and identity.