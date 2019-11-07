THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Returns To Botanic Garden This January

It's that time of year again. The amazing Mr Toad and his bonny, boisterous pals are heading back to Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden for the 17th consecutive year to entertain littlies and biggies in Glenn Elston's outdoor production of The Wind in The Willows.

From Saturday 4 to Sunday 26 January children will giggle and howl at the characters' mad antics, go on an adventure with Head Chief Rabbit, Ratty and Mole, then join a dangerous mission with the Rat Pack and Badger Patrol to rescue little, lost Portly the Otter from the Wild Wood.

This is interactive theatre at its best and will have the children calling out, "He's behind you!" and singing lyrics, "Waggle your ears, wiggle your nose," or the inimitable "Quack quack quackady-quack". So, pack a picnic, pack the kids and head on down to the riverbank for this rollicking promenade production.

For more information and tickets visit www.willowslive.com.au or 02 9011 7704 or Ticketmaster.





