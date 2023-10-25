THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns to Newcastle, Melbourne, and Sydney in 2024

After triumphant seasons in 2023, and due to phenomenal demand, the 50th Anniversary world tour will continue its global celebrations in honour of iconic Rock ‘N' Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show in 2024. This new Australian production will open at Civic Theatre Newcastle from 12 January starring Australian superstars Jason Donovan as Frank N Furter, and Myf Warhurst as the Narrator (Newcastle only). Return seasons will be celebrated at Melbourne's Atheneum Theatre from 9 February and Theatre Royal Sydney from 31 March.

Tickets on sale today from 10am at Click Here

Returning cast include Stellar Perry as Magenta/The Usherette, Deirdre Khoo as Janet, Henry Rollo as Riff Raff, Darcey Eagle as Columbia and Ellis Dolan as Eddie/Dr Scott. Joining them on the 2024 tour as Brad and the Frank N Furter Alternate will be Blake Bowden (The Book of Mormon, Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof, Sweeney Todd) and as Rocky Daniel Erbacher (Grease, Legally Blonde, Cruel Intentions the Musical)

Starring alongside them on stage as The Phantoms will be Josh Gates, Hollie James, and Erica Wild with Keane Fletcher and Seryan Burke-Low rounding out the cast as the Swings. Narrators in Melbourne and Sydney will be announced soon.

Written and created by Richard O'Brien, The Rocky Horror Show has become one of the world's favourite musicals and is currently the only contemporary rock musical to celebrate 50 years on stage. Since it first opened in London in 1973 at the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs, The Rocky Horror Show has been continuously on stage somewhere in the world and has paved its way into history as one of the classics of musical theatre.

Back in the 1970's when someone asked me to entertain the Christmas staff party at the EMI Film Studios and I turned up with a song called Science Fiction Double Feature who would of known this was the germ of the idea to turn into today what is The Rocky Horror Show. To be celebrating 50 years is beyond my wildest expectations - from the humble beginnings back in 1973 at The Royal Court Theatre in London. There is no better fitting place in the world than Australia to launch this 50th Anniversary Tour with over 14 productions since its very first production in 1975 – The Rocky Horror Show is one of Australia's most performed and beloved musicals of all time. Richard O'Brien

Australian audiences could not get enough of Jason Donovan as Frank N Furter! His over 30 year international career has made him one of Australia's most successful performers. He was catapulted into homes in Australia and the UK in 1986 when he first appeared on Neighbours starring opposite Kylie Minogue and last year made a much-anticipated return to the iconic Australian series with Kylie, seeing millions of viewers across the world tuning in for the heart-warming final episode. Jason's debut album was a platinum selling record in Australia and was the highest selling album in the UK in 1989. Since then he has sold over 13 million albums worldwide and continues to tour with his live shows to adoring audiences. The multi award winner made his defining musical theatre debut in the lead role of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on the West End in 1991 which also earned him an Olivier Award nomination. He has since starred in many West End musical theatre productions including Priscilla Queen of The Desert, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Rocky Horror Show, Annie Get Your Gun and The Sound of Music as well in the Australian production of Chicago in Melbourne in 2019. Jason continues to regularly grace the West End stage recently starring as the Pharaoh in the UK tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and as Teen Angel in Grease.

“Earlier this year I had the greatest pleasure to play Frank in this incredible 50th Anniversary production of the Rocky Horror Show back home in Australia and I can truly say it was one of the most satisfying and enjoyable times in my career. From the insanely talented cast, the hard working crew and of course the enthusiastic audiences we could not have asked for anything more so I am beyond thrilled we get to come back around to Melbourne and Sydney for encore seasons, and bring the show to Newcastle where I am looking forward to taking the stage for the first time and hopefully a few dips in that glorious ocean!”, said Jason Donovan.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80. In 1975 it was transformed into a film called ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show'. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world nearly 50 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars of the stage and screen including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Meat Loaf, Jerry Springer, Adam Lambert, Emma Bunton, Stephen Fry, Reg Livermore, Bert Newton, Gretel Killeen, Derryn Hinch, and Shane Jacobson have appeared in The Rocky Horror Show over the past 50 years. This iconic brand holds a unique place in theatre history, a show which has defied the decades and continued to grow in popularity.

Seen by over 30 million people in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages, The Rocky Horror Show audiences have embraced the unique and mischievous musical with fandom and passion, celebrating the gratification of the senses. The hit music, the characters, the freedom and sexual awakening and empowerment means so much to so many across all walks of life. Featuring one of the most famous musical numbers of all time the party floor-filler, “The Time Warp” which remains a key to its continued success over the past 50 years.

The Rocky Horror Show has just completed its most successful UK tour and is one of the top performing musicals in the post pandemic era. It has also recently toured in Israel, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Argentina, Romania, Slovenia, Belgium, Tokyo, Korea, Brazil, Canada and Iceland.

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank'n'Furter an extra-terrestrial mad scientist from the galaxy of Transylvania where people really like to party! It's an adventure they'll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

The 50th Anniversary Rocky Horror Show creative team includes Director Christopher Luscombe, Set Designer Hugh Durrant, Costume Designer Sue Blane, Choreographer NATHAN M WRIGHT, Lighting Designer Nick Richings, Music Richard Hartley (original musical arrangements).

The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest party bash of them all, ready to thrill fans and audiences alike with cheeky fun and nostalgia. Whether it's your first time seeing the show or the twenty first time, or whether you dress up or not The Rocky Horror Show delivers in its promise of a guaranteed party.

In 2024 the Global Guaranteed Party will be in Australia!