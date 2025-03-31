THE PRODUCERS Announces Riverside Theatres Transfer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tonight marks the highly anticipated opening night of The Producers at Hayes Theatre Co where the entire season has officially sold out. In response to overwhelming demand, the smash-hit production will extend its run with a strictly limited one-week season at Riverside Theatres.

Those who missed out on getting tickets to the Hayes season now have another chance to witness this uproarious Mel Brooks musical from 13 – 16 May. Tickets are now on sale from www.riversideparramatta.com.au but book fast, as these tickets will sell faster than toilet paper during lockdowns.

Leading the cast in the iconic roles of the hilariously desperate Broadway producer Max Bialystock and his delightfully meek accountant Leo Bloom are Anton Berezin (The Phantom of the Opera, Evita) and Des Flanagan (Moulin Rouge! The Musical). They are joined by newcomer Alexandra Cashmere who sizzles as the glamorous Ulla. Together, they take the audience on a wild ride as Bialystock and Bloom attempt the biggest con in Broadway history, producing a surefire flop to pocket investors' money.

Adding to the comedic chaos are Blake Erickson (Tina The Tina Turner Musical) as the outrageously flamboyant Roger De Bris and accomplished playwright Jordan Shea as the endearingly quirky Franz Liebkind. Mikey Sakinofsky (The Tempest) makes their Hayes debut as the eccentric and camp Carmen Ghia, and Wendy-Lee Purdy, direct from Hello Dolly! at the London Palladium, has the audience in stitches as the unforgettable Hold-Me-Touch-Me. The wildly gifted ensemble comprises Spencer Cliff, Clancy Enchelmaier, Genevieve Goldman, Jordon Gordon, Ashton Lash, Joe Meldrum and Paloma Renouf.

Julia Robertson (Metropolis) is at the helm as director, with Shannon Burns (Ride the Cyclone) creating the show's energetic choreography, and newcomer Osibi Akerejola leading the musical madness as music director.

“We're thrilled to be bringing the acclaimed production of The Producers to a main stage season at Riverside, in partnership with Joshua Robson Productions, direct from the sold-out season at the Hayes Theatre. This Tony Award-winning masterpiece by Mel Brooks has captivated audiences worldwide with its sharp wit, outrageous humour, and unforgettable musical numbers. It's a privilege to present this iconic show at Riverside, showcasing the exceptional talent behind this production to an even wider audience,” said Craig McMaster, Director of Riverside Theatres

The Producers tells the uproarious story of a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and a mild-mannered accountant who concoct a crazy plan to produce the most notorious flop in history to swindle their backers, only to have their plan backfire when the show becomes a smash hit!

Created by comedic genius Mel Brooks, The Producers became a Broadway sensation winning a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards. Featuring show-stopping numbers such as “I Wanna Be a Producer”, “Keep it Gay” and “Springtime for Hitler”, the production promises an evening of side-splitting laughter and dazzling spectacle. Tickets are now on sale from www.riversideparramatta.com.au

Be warned: The Producers contains adult language and themes, innuendo, Nazi references and swastikas, and ribald humour that might make you blush, so viewer discretion is strongly advised – but laughter is guaranteed!

