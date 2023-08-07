THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes to Sydney Fringe in September

Performances run 6-23 September.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in Australia Photo 1 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia
Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 2 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets
REVIEW: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - A MUSICAL THRILLER Is Given A Glo Photo 3 REVIEW: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - A MUSICAL THRILLER Is Given A Gloriously Gothic Treatment
Review: WALANBAA YULU-GI: BURN THE FLOOR at The Palms At Crown Photo 4 Review: WALANBAA YULU-GI: BURN THE FLOOR at The Palms At Crown

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes to Sydney Fringe in September

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes to Sydney Fringe in September

Five years in the making, The Importance of Being Earnest Expedited is Oscar Wilde's greatest and funniest play - reworked for modern audiences. True to its soul, this version is shorter with all killer jokes intact and no padding. Three extremely talented actors play all the roles, accompanied by live music that heightens the experience.

If you've never seen Earnest before, you'll love this version. If you have, you'll enjoy seeing a timeless classic, only slicker. Come for a fun, funny and fabulous Wilde ride!

The Importance of Being Earnest Expedited stars Lib Campbell, David Woodland and Tai Scrivener, with musical director Courtney Powell. Tanya Woodland has designed the stylish costumes and Keith Bosler directs.

“This is our third iteration of The Importance of Being Earnest,” says Keith. “It's such a fantastic and fun play - as relevant and hilarious today as when it was written.”

“Our ethos has always been to bring this wonderful work to new audiences, as well to reinvent and re-energise the play for those who've already seen it.

“We've done vanilla, we've done saucy and salacious; this time around, we're having even more fun with it!

"We've distilled the play into 70 minutes of all killer and no filler, while keeping the essence of Earnest intact.

“And just to make it even wilder (see what I did there?), we do it all with just three actors and an improvised musical track!”

Keith and his cast aren't fazed that the Sydney Theatre Company is doing Earnest at the same time.

“We love that STC are doing it. Sure, they've got a big budget, big stage, large cast, lavish sets… but we have better actors and musicians!” Keith says, half-jokingly.

“These days, even the most hardcore theatre goer wishes they had a fast forward button at times. 

"In our version, you can be immersed in the best bits of the play, true to its heart, in a seriously cool venue, in a fabulous hotel… and be home and laughing while traditional audiences are still queueing for the toilets in the second intermission!”

Sydney Fringe and Gherkin Global present
The Importance of Being Earnest Expedited 6-23 Sept
The Bordello Theatre, Level 4, Kings Cross Hotel,
244-248 William St, Potts Point
Wed-Sat 7.30pm; Sun 1pm | Run time: 70mins
Tickets: $35, Concession $24, Deadly Tix $14  www.sydneyfringe.com
Direct bookings: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
REVIEW: Bernadette Robinsons Latest Musical Mimicry Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music wit Photo
REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson's Latest Musical Mimicry Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with DIVAS.

Australian singer and actress Bernadette Robinson brings her latest vocal tribute to Sydney with her latest cabaret concert, DIVAS. 

2
REVIEW: The Effect Of The Possibility Of Parallel Universes Plays Out In A Beautiful Expre Photo
REVIEW: The Effect Of The Possibility Of Parallel Universes Plays Out In A Beautiful Expression Of Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS

Director Ian Michael delivers a captivatingly beautiful expression of Nick Payne’s contemplation of the effect the theory of multiple universes on a heartbreaking love story in CONSTELLATIONS. 

3
REVIEW: Considering Whether We Are Ever Beyond Forgiveness And Redemption, MR BAILEYS MIND Photo
REVIEW: Considering Whether We Are Ever Beyond Forgiveness And Redemption, MR BAILEY'S MINDER Is An Intimate Exploration Of Broken Families and Damaged People.

Debra Oswald’s MR BAILEY’S MINDER has a new resonance in an age when the ‘greats’ are finally held to the same standard as the rest of society and their bad behavior is no longer ignored. 

4
ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW Comes to Sydney Fringe Photo
ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW Comes to Sydney Fringe

Showmen Productions, who are comedy magicians Justin Williams and Sam Hume, are headed to Sydney for the very first time with their hilarious 18+ magic show aptly named – ‘ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW’.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On the Beach
Roslyn Packer Theatre (7/18-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hollow
Genesian Theatre (8/18-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera Wine & Dine: Opera Banquet - "The Merry Wives of Windsor"
The Castlereagh Boutique Hotel (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Plenty Of Fish in the Sea
PACT Theatre (9/05-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morning Masters with Claire Edwardes
Sutherland Arts Theatre (10/26-10/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dictionary of Lost Words
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (10/26-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera in the Pub
The Harold (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Seagull
Roslyn Packer Theatre (11/21-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
Wharf 1 Theatre (7/29-9/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You