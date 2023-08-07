THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes to Sydney Fringe in September

Five years in the making, The Importance of Being Earnest Expedited is Oscar Wilde's greatest and funniest play - reworked for modern audiences. True to its soul, this version is shorter with all killer jokes intact and no padding. Three extremely talented actors play all the roles, accompanied by live music that heightens the experience.

If you've never seen Earnest before, you'll love this version. If you have, you'll enjoy seeing a timeless classic, only slicker. Come for a fun, funny and fabulous Wilde ride!

The Importance of Being Earnest Expedited stars Lib Campbell, David Woodland and Tai Scrivener, with musical director Courtney Powell. Tanya Woodland has designed the stylish costumes and Keith Bosler directs.

“This is our third iteration of The Importance of Being Earnest,” says Keith. “It's such a fantastic and fun play - as relevant and hilarious today as when it was written.”

“Our ethos has always been to bring this wonderful work to new audiences, as well to reinvent and re-energise the play for those who've already seen it.

“We've done vanilla, we've done saucy and salacious; this time around, we're having even more fun with it!

"We've distilled the play into 70 minutes of all killer and no filler, while keeping the essence of Earnest intact.

“And just to make it even wilder (see what I did there?), we do it all with just three actors and an improvised musical track!”

Keith and his cast aren't fazed that the Sydney Theatre Company is doing Earnest at the same time.

“We love that STC are doing it. Sure, they've got a big budget, big stage, large cast, lavish sets… but we have better actors and musicians!” Keith says, half-jokingly.

“These days, even the most hardcore theatre goer wishes they had a fast forward button at times.

"In our version, you can be immersed in the best bits of the play, true to its heart, in a seriously cool venue, in a fabulous hotel… and be home and laughing while traditional audiences are still queueing for the toilets in the second intermission!”

Sydney Fringe and Gherkin Global present

The Importance of Being Earnest Expedited 6-23 Sept

The Bordello Theatre, Level 4, Kings Cross Hotel,

244-248 William St, Potts Point

Wed-Sat 7.30pm; Sun 1pm | Run time: 70mins

Tickets: $35, Concession $24, Deadly Tix $14 www.sydneyfringe.com

Direct bookings: Click Here