THE BOOK OF MORMON in Sydney Complete Cast Revealed

THE BOOK OF MORMON has announced the final casting for the production which is opening in Sydney in July 2025.

They include Ensemble members Connor Banks Griffith, John Rex Berry, Oscar Bridges, Kemari Bryant, Chloe Davison, Blake Douglas, Bayley Edmends, Prophecy Mudzingwa, Josh Mulheran, Sekou Salah Nance, Mickey Nixon, Alexis Ijeoma Nwokoji, Justin Phillips, Liam Robertson, Chelsea Smith and Jasmine Vaughns as well as Swing and Standby cast members including Malachi Alexander, Hayden Baum, Jade Baynes, Deja Simone, Josh Gardiner, Luke Haberecht, Reynel Reynaldo and Callum Rigg.

These cast members will be joining previously announced principal cast including Sean Johnston (Hairspray) as Elder Price, Nick Cox (Beauty and the Beast) as Elder Cunningham, Paris Leveque who is making her professional debut as Nabulungi, Tom Struik (Sister Act the Musical) as Elder McKinley, Simbarashe Matshe (Filthy Business) as Mafala Hatimbi, Augie Tchantcho who is reprising his role in THE BOOK OF MORMON as The General and Matthew Hamilton (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) as Mission President.

Winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON will premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney.

THE BOOK OF MORMON made its world premiere in March 2011 at Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theatre. The London production opened in February 2013 at the Prince of Wales Theatre, winning four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

The show has set house records at 27 theatres across the US and broke theatre sales records at New York's Eugene O'Neill Theatre more than 50 times. The London production broke box office records for the highest single day of sales in West End history.

The first Australian production opened in 2015 and broke the record for the highest selling on-sale period of any production in Melbourne's Princess Theatre's 159-year history. THE BOOK OF MORMON won the Helpmann Award for Best Musical.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The production is co-directed by Casey Nicholaw and Parker and choreographed by Nicholaw.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning television show, South Park, now in its 27th season, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.

Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney's Frozen and Coco. He is the only person ever to achieve a double ‘EGOT,' winning at least two each of the four major entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

THE BOOK OF MORMON is co-directed and choreographed by the Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning Casey Nicholaw. His Broadway and West End credits include Disney's Aladdin, Dreamgirls, Mean Girls, Monty Python's Spamalot, The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone.

Set design for THE BOOK OF MORMON is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award and two-time Academy Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by six-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.



