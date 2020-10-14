Sydney Opera House Announces Program of Live Events

The events kick off in two weeks.

The Sydney Opera House today announced an exciting next step in welcoming audiences and visitors back to the site with a program of unmissable live events set to start in two weeks.

The line-up includes the return of Antidote - the Opera House's annual festival of action, ideas and change that will bring together thought-leaders from around the world to reflect on 2020 - along with an inspiring and diverse calendar of First Nations culture and storytelling, comedy, jazz, kids shows and independent local artists, curated by Sydney Opera House Presents. Resident companies will also make their return next month when the Sydney Theatre Company takes to the stage with its production of Rules for Living.

For the first time, the Opera House and award-winning Bennelong restaurant will offer visitors the opportunity to enjoy the finest food and wine, with performances by musicians including from the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Australian Chamber Orchestra.

Guided tours will also return, refreshed and with a new purpose-built venue that allows guests to watch unforgettable moments from past Concert Hall performances, brought to life through a 270-degree digital projection.

Today's announcement follows last month's reopening of Opera Kitchen and Opera Bar. All events and activities will be conducted in line with NSW Health advice, with a range of robust on-site measures to ensure the safety of artists, audience, visitors and staff. Full details here.

Sydney Opera House CEO Louise Herron AM said: "I'm thrilled that the easing of restrictions in NSW means we can now safely welcome artists, audiences and visitors back to the Opera House.

"Since closing in March due to COVID-19, we have continued to connect artists with audiences through the digital program From Our House to Yours, with close to six million views and listens of free on-demand content to date.

"But there's nothing like live, in-person experiences. So we're delighted to be welcoming the community back to the Opera House with an exciting range of performances, events and a new one-hour tour.

"As a registered COVID Safe business, we will be implementing a number of onsite measures, in line with NSW Health guidelines and our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of artists, audiences, visitors and staff."

NSW Minister for the Arts Don Harwin said: "The return of live performances at the Opera House is a magnificent moment and another welcome symbol of a return to normality. The Opera House was built to serve the people of NSW so it is wonderful to see its theatres and venues reopening, helping to reinvigorate and rebuild our community following the unprecedented impacts of the coronavirus pandemic."

Learn more about all upcoming events at https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/.

