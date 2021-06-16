Sydney Opera House Announces 2021 Utzon Music Season

The Sydney Opera House today announced Utzon Music will return for a triumphant 14th season in 2021. From Beethoven's revolutionary sonatas to new music by First Nations composers and the next generation of cutting-edge chamber musicians, the 2021 program will feature some of the country's most dazzling home-grown musicians up-close and personal.



This bespoke chamber music program runs from July to October in its exquisite and intimate namesake, the Utzon Room - the only performance venue in the Opera House entirely designed by architect Jørn Utzon. The prestigious annual series features a broad range of music, artists and instruments to challenge and delight classical music fans.



Sydney Opera House Director of Programming, Fiona Winning, says: "In its remarkable 14th season, programmed by Casey Green, we present Australia's finest chamber musicians and creatives in the much-loved Utzon Music series. Revel in Beethoven's complete sonata cycle performed by the incredible Timo-Veikko Valve and Aura Go, enjoy the emerging talents of the cutting-edge Rathdowne Quartet, celebrate lauded violinist Helena Rathbone and her musical collaborators in a piano quartet program, and be inspired by Ensemble Offspring's stunning performance of new music by First Nations composers, Muruwariki."

Utzon Music 2021 Program

Timo-Veikko Valve and Aura Go - Beethoven Cello Sonata Cycle | Sunday 18 July, 5:00pm & 7:30pm

Sydney exclusive

Experience the mastery of Beethoven's Cello sonata cycle, performed over two concerts by Australian Chamber Orchestra Principal Cello, Timo-Veikko 'Tipi' Valve and pianist, Aura Go. From the three major creative periods of Beethoven's lifetime, this sonata cycle reflects the depth and creativity of Beethoven's extraordinary life and work.

Rathdowne Quartet | Saturday 7 August, 7:00pm

Sydney exclusive

The charismatic young musicians of the Rathdowne Quartet are dedicated to championing and commissioning new contemporary works, and performing canonical masterpieces with fresh energy. Led by accomplished violinist Harry Ward (recently awarded a position in the Berlin Philharmonic's prestigious Karajan Academy), they have performed at numerous chamber music festivals, including Bendigo Chamber Music Festival and Peninsular Summer Music Festival, and are set to make their debut at Melbourne Recital Centre in 2021. Hear them first in the Utzon Room.

Ensemble Offspring - Muruwariki | Friday 3 September, 7:00pm

Sydney exclusive

Ensemble Offspring, led by acclaimed percussionist and Artistic Director Claire Edwardes, celebrate the unique music created by First Nations composers in the past five years as part of Ngarra-Burria: First Peoples Composers. This concert places these ancient musical voices reflecting land, nature, history and deep culture at the forefront of living art music in Australia. The line-up features composers from widely varied musical backgrounds, many of them joining in person, including Rhyan Clapham (aka Dobby, Murrawarri), Troy Russell (Biripai/Gamillaroi), Nardi Simpson (from the Stiff Gins, Yuwaalaraay), Brenda Gifford (Yuin) and Eric Avery (Koori).

Helena Rathbone and Friends | Friday 1 October, 7:00pm

Sydney exclusive

In the ultimate meeting of musical minds, Australian Chamber Orchestra principal violinist Helena Rathbone is joined by her friends cellist Timo-Veikko 'Tipi' Valve, violist Christopher Moore, and pianist Stefan Cassomenos to perform piano quartet works by Clara Schumann, Faure and Brahms. Indulge in this special collaboration between superb musicians whose charisma and flair is best experienced in the Utzon Room.