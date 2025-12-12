National Youth Opera Academy to Launch Summer Training With The Young Voices Of The Santa Fe Opera

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Youth Opera Academy, in collaboration with the Young Voices of the Santa Fe Opera, will offer an intensive new summer program for aspiring high school vocal artists. The academy will commence July 29 - August 8, 2026, in Santa Fe, surrounded by one of the industry's most dynamic festivals. Culminating in a fully produced youth opera with orchestra, NYOA curates an immersive and professional-level training curriculum for promising classical singers, ages 13 to 18, from across the United States and internationally.

Led by GRAMMY-nominated baritone and director Johnathan McCullough, NYOA will enable young musicians to work alongside leading experts and witness standout performances at the Santa Fe Opera. Students will learn from distinguished guest faculty, including GRAMMY Award-winning baritone and composer Will Liverman; integrative performance coach and mezzo-soprano Beth Clayton; mezzo-soprano Sun-Ly Pierce; director and acting coach Dylan F. Thomas; soprano Ashley Milanese; Director of the Young Voices of the Santa Fe Opera Amy Owens; soprano and Valley Opera Performing Arts General and Artistic Director Shira Renee Thomas; and director Melanie Bacaling, from The Metropolitan Opera and the Santa Fe Opera.

"The National Youth Opera Academy is preparing the next generation of opera artists-on stage and beyond-by combining artistic mentorship with the tools to succeed in an evolving industry," said McCullough, NYOA Program Director. "We're empowering young artists to take ownership of their craft, to be bold, informed, and ready for what's next."

NYOA participants will prepare and perform a fully staged and orchestrated production of Odyssey, a youth opera by composer Ben Moore and librettist Kelley Rourke. GRAMMY Award-winning conductor Luke McEndarfer will take the podium to lead the performance at Santa Fe's historic Lensic Performing Arts Center.

As part of the academy, students will also attend The Magic Flute at the Santa Fe Opera-a new international co-production with Garsington Opera, directed by Christopher Luscombe and conducted by the Santa Fe Opera Music Director Harry Bicket. Here, participants will receive an exclusive backstage tour and meet-the-artists session, guiding them to understand opera from both sides of the stage.

The Santa Fe Opera General Director Robert K. Meya says, "Since launching the nation's first Apprentice program in 1957, we've remained committed to championing the future of the art form. We're delighted to welcome National Youth Opera Academy vocalists to our campus to experience the excitement of opera up close."

"This collaboration furthers our mission to nurture young talent and expand access to opera," adds Amy Owens. "By joining forces with National Youth Opera Academy, we're creating a bridge from early musical promise to the professional world."

A Comprehensive Curriculum Rooted in Real-World Experience

The NYOA curriculum combines daily rehearsals with coaching in diction, acting, and movement, reflecting the disciplines required for a career in opera. Instruction also features masterclasses and insight sessions covering topics such as marketing for artists, networking, audition technique, financial literacy, and personal goal planning. Graduates will leave the academy better prepared for the stage and equipped with new tools to thrive in diverse musical settings.

All NYOA students may be considered for specialized fellowships in conducting, collaborative piano, and directing/stage management, running concurrently during the academy's 11-day duration. Through advanced instruction and mentorship usually reserved for university-level studies, participants will elevate their skills and gain valuable experience. NYOA is guided by its mission of engaging youth holistically and fostering a strong love for opera.

Applications Now Open for Summer 2026

Applications for the 2026 summer session are now open on the National Youth Opera Academy website. Need-based scholarships are available to all qualifying families. Singers ages 13 to 18 are invited to apply.

Accommodations for participants are located in the heart of downtown Santa Fe, steps away from the city's cultural and artistic landmarks. A day-rate tuition option is also available for local residents.

For more information and to apply, visit nationalyouthopera.com.