Sydney Olympic Park Artist Residency Announced

In partnership with Sydney Olympic Park Authority, Accessible Arts has announced Rhiannon Pegler as the talented artist selected for the four-week residency extended to NSW and ACT artists with disability or who are d/Deaf.

Rhiannon has spent her life trying new ways to create visual interpretations of her world and this residency at the heritage-listed Newington Armory will provide a unique opportunity to continue her development and create new work.

The Newington Armory is a beautiful heritage estate in Sydney Olympic Park. It's a former naval armaments depot that has been adapted for re-use as an arts, education and heritage tourism venue. The Sydney Olympic Park Authority operates a residency program for artists and has hosted almost 300 artists from 19 countries working across many different disciplines, however this is the first residency specifically for an artist with disability.

"The body and mind are things we can all relate to, and I'm interested in how people relate to their bodies, its machinations, and their minds connection with interpreting those workings to the visual," says Rhiannon.

For many of us, the challenges of lockdown have further deepened our appreciation of having time and space for creative works. While the original dates have been set back due to the pandemic, we're grateful the residency could be rescheduled to 22 November - 19 December 2021.

"This opportunity to have the space and dedicated time to create is priceless," says Rhiannon. "The less distractions will enable me to really focus on my work and developing the dialogue between mind, body and art."

Accessible Arts Interim CEO Liz Martin says "The facilities provide a range of options for artists with disability to focus on creating art, as well as developing their creative practice. We're delighted to be working with the Sydney Olympic Park Authority to deliver this valuable opportunity for Rhiannon and we're looking forward to the next partnership residency in February 2022 for artists with disability from NSW and ACT to apply for, so watch this space."

"Congratulations to Rhiannon Pegler for being the first artist chosen to launch this program. We're absolutely delighted to continue our commitment to access and inclusion in all that we do at Sydney Olympic Park," said Susan Skuodas, Director, Place Management, Sydney Olympic Park Authority.

"Working with our partners at Accessible Arts NSW, we are happy to provide real opportunities for artists with a disability to develop their practice in the context of our existing Artists at the Armory program. We are confident that this initiative will also lead to tangible outcomes, whereby work created during the residency will feature prominently within the Park's public-facing precincts to showcase the creativity and imaginative power of amazing artists such as Rhiannon."