Sydney Loves This Visual Masterpiece That Has Revived The Arts Scene In Desperate Times

In a cultural coup for Australia's COVID recovery, Emma Triggs, Founder and CEO at The M Agency and M-Live, the Promoters of Van Gogh Alive, announces that the multi-sensory art experience has officially attracted over 200,000 visitors, making it the arts attraction with the biggest audience in 2020.



It took an enormous financial risk and leap of faith to bring this large-scale digital experience to Sydney. Before making the momentous decision to go ahead with the exhibition, Emma conducted extensive research that revealed that museums and galleries were among the first to reopen as they could offer a "no touch" experience and organisers can control the number of people moving through venues. Other than touch, this multimedia event links all the human senses together with the spectacular visuals set to a classical music score and enhanced with subtle scents that evoke the flora and landscapes so loved by Van Gogh.



Emma says "We've had a few people leave in tears because they're so moved by the experience. It's been such a traumatic year and people turn to the arts in tough times, but there have been no major events to enjoy. Sydneysiders and regional visitors have welcomed the chance to get out and enjoy art in a COVID-considerate space after having been stuck at home with their computers, devices and television screens.



This is an opportunity to take friends and family to see something beautiful, something that's well produced, that actually stirs emotions. It's quite overwhelming. I'm thrilled with the success of Van Gogh Alive. Our market research is showing that people are more open to trying new types of entertainment and we're building our 2021 schedule of events to fill the need for more innovative entertainment experiences."



The success of Van Gogh Alive proves the demand for quality cultural events provides a boost to the COVID economic recovery.



"We're extremely proud that our Australian premiere season of Van Gogh Alive has provided solid employment for over 120 arts and entertainment workers and boosted the flow-on footfall and revenues of businesses in Moore Park's Entertainment Quarter that would have otherwise remained dormant," she notes.



"We have succeeded without a shred of the promised arts-sector funding that is like a mirage in the desert with $250 million tied up in red tape. Imagine what could be done if our governments actually committed funding to fast-turnaround arts projects and provided support for innovative businesses and organisations like ours that are ready to pivot so they can deliver commercially-oriented cultural properties that generate employment opportunities and economic benefit for NSW and Australia," says Emma.



