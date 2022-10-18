Summer Program Announced to Celebrate One Year Of The Opera House's Centre For Creativity

The Sydney Opera House announced a huge summer program for its Centre for Creativity with 16 hands-on and participatory events across December, January and February, marking one year since the venue opened its doors to the public in January 2022. Free and paid experiences, from dance workshops for seniors, to participatory choirs, an architecture club and a special introduction to music for babies, will encourage creativity and play amongst audiences of all ages.

Leading the program is award-winning interactive installation Wild City by multidisciplinary artist Kathy Holowko. Between 3 - 15 January 2023, children aged 6+ and their families can imagine and build mini urban landscapes and habitats for wild animals. The $10 morning workshops will encourage an understanding of the co-habitation of our cities through creativity and play. Free afternoon art installations will run from 2 - 5pm daily, where anyone can explore the Wild City exhibition and discover animals in their habitats.

Sydney Opera House Head of Children, Families and Creative Learning, Tamara Harrison says: "Wild City will take over the Centre for Creativity on the one-year anniversary of the venue's opening. The purpose-built centre, funded by the NSW Government, has significantly increased the number and breadth of participatory performances, workshops and installations at the Opera House. Since its opening, the Centre has hosted more than 110 events and experiences, and welcomed over 8,000 people to play, experiment and learn, fulfilling the Centre's commitment to connect more audiences with our world-renowned building through hands-on creative experiences."



The summer program includes activities on weekdays and nights, weekends and during the school holidays.



For adults

For babies

Baby Music Jam - an interactive introduction to music for babies aged 0-2 and their carers.

For children and families

The Magic Garden with the Vegetable Plot - a 90-minute school holiday workshop for 4-9 year-olds and their families that plants seeds of musical inspiration that will blossom for years to come. From vocal warm-ups and sweet harmonies from Ru Barb to song writing secrets from Aspara Gus and Sir Paul McCarrotney;

Dance Mania - a two-day school holiday workshop for 9-11 year-olds where ballet, contemporary and hip hop combine to make a beautiful dance explosion, facilitated by award-winning dancer and choreographer Charemaine Seet; and

Free Sunday morning creative experiences for 7-11 year-olds and their families led by Australian-born artist of Laotian heritage Anney Bounpraseuth, including Astronomical Crowns, a festive workshop inspired by the Christmas Tree Cluster constellation, and Design Your Own Dragon, inspired by the Lunar New Year.

For all ages