Summer Program Announced to Celebrate One Year Of The Opera House's Centre For Creativity
There will be free and paid experiences, from dance workshops for seniors, to participatory choirs, an architecture club and a special introduction to music for babies.
The Sydney Opera House announced a huge summer program for its Centre for Creativity with 16 hands-on and participatory events across December, January and February, marking one year since the venue opened its doors to the public in January 2022. Free and paid experiences, from dance workshops for seniors, to participatory choirs, an architecture club and a special introduction to music for babies, will encourage creativity and play amongst audiences of all ages.
Leading the program is award-winning interactive installation Wild City by multidisciplinary artist Kathy Holowko. Between 3 - 15 January 2023, children aged 6+ and their families can imagine and build mini urban landscapes and habitats for wild animals. The $10 morning workshops will encourage an understanding of the co-habitation of our cities through creativity and play. Free afternoon art installations will run from 2 - 5pm daily, where anyone can explore the Wild City exhibition and discover animals in their habitats.
Sydney Opera House Head of Children, Families and Creative Learning, Tamara Harrison says: "Wild City will take over the Centre for Creativity on the one-year anniversary of the venue's opening. The purpose-built centre, funded by the NSW Government, has significantly increased the number and breadth of participatory performances, workshops and installations at the Opera House. Since its opening, the Centre has hosted more than 110 events and experiences, and welcomed over 8,000 people to play, experiment and learn, fulfilling the Centre's commitment to connect more audiences with our world-renowned building through hands-on creative experiences."
The summer program includes activities on weekdays and nights, weekends and during the school holidays.
For adults
- Free Central Australian Aboriginal Women's Choir - a special immersive workshop with extraordinary women from some of the most remote regions of the central desert, who will share their wisdom, knowledge, culture and music in this inspirational cross-cultural exchange;
- SHIFT with Backstage Music - a performance followed by a panel discussion that celebrates the art and practices of musicians and performers with disabilities. It will feature music by Georgia Scott, a new multi-media work by film composer Kristin Rule, performances by Nat Bartsch and Ria Andriani, and a new electroacoustic work by Rebecca Bracewell that explores the politics of listening and deafness through the sound potential of hearing aids;
- Artists on the Harbour with the National Art School - an interactive drawing and walking tour for artists aged 18+ led by Sydney artist Anthony Cahill, exploring iconic Sydney modernist artists and their connection with the harbour and the Opera House;
- Meditation: Between Words and Music - a guided meditation with Dr Nadine Cameron and musician SnowBorne (David Rosa) that combines music, personal memories and spoken word;
- Spring for Seniors - a monthly dance theatre workshop led by dance artist and educator Diane Busuttil for people aged 55+ to move and explore creative expression, followed by conversation and coffee;
- Architecture Club - a continuation of hands-on Saturday afternoon workshops for those passionate about design, celebrating the rich contribution of Jørn Utzon to Australian architecture with a session designed to inspire home renovators - for ages 12+; and
- Free monthly Big Heart Sing - a public choir led by Sydney Philharmonia Choirs for singers aged 18+ of all abilities to share in the joy of community singing.
For babies
- Baby Music Jam - an interactive introduction to music for babies aged 0-2 and their carers.
For children and families
- The Magic Garden with the Vegetable Plot - a 90-minute school holiday workshop for 4-9 year-olds and their families that plants seeds of musical inspiration that will blossom for years to come. From vocal warm-ups and sweet harmonies from Ru Barb to song writing secrets from Aspara Gus and Sir Paul McCarrotney;
- Dance Mania - a two-day school holiday workshop for 9-11 year-olds where ballet, contemporary and hip hop combine to make a beautiful dance explosion, facilitated by award-winning dancer and choreographer Charemaine Seet; and
- Free Sunday morning creative experiences for 7-11 year-olds and their families led by Australian-born artist of Laotian heritage Anney Bounpraseuth, including Astronomical Crowns, a festive workshop inspired by the Christmas Tree Cluster constellation, and Design Your Own Dragon, inspired by the Lunar New Year.
For all ages
- Costume Party Mardi Gradi - workshops in celebration of World Pride 2023, with sustainable fashion designer Sally Jackson, alongside designers such as Gary Bigeni, where participants upcycle materials into glamorous garments using techniques like fringing, textile manipulations and studding. Sessions will be held for a range of age groups from 5-9 year-olds and 9-15 year-olds, as well as an adults only 16+ session; and
- Free monthly Draw the House: The Sketchbook Tour examines the Opera House and its surrounds through the eyes of an artist, and encourages different approaches to drawing. In January and February, Draw the House will be led by architect and MADE alumnus Awkar Ruel.