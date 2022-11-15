Spooky Men Will Make Return Sydney Gig Next Month

Australia's most hilarious and harmonious men's vocal group the SPOOKY MEN return to the Sydney scene with a BIG gig this December 8 at Marrickville's Factory Theatre.

With new singers and new songs - as well as fan favourites - this promises to be a concert to delight devotees and fresh fanatics alike!



As thunderous as a herd of wildebeest, as sly as a wagonload of Spike Milligans and as sonorous as a cloister of monks, the Spooky Men's Chorale are the gift that keeps on giving.

They emerged blithering and blinking-eyed from the Blue Mountains of NSW in 2001, and - armed with no more than their voices, a nice line in deadpan and an ill-matched set of hats - have been gleefully disturbing audiences everywhere since.



Formed by NZ-born 'Spookmeister' Stephen Taberner, the Spooky Men soon attracted attention with a judicious combination of Georgian table songs, pin-drop beautiful ballads, highly inappropriate covers and a swag of original songs which seek to both celebrate the "boof" and mock it.



The Spooky Men's CV includes nine tours of the UK, six CDs, sell-out shows at theatrical venues like the Melbourne Recital Centre and festival appearances too numerous to mention. Faced with a mid-life crisis, they chose not to become a tribute band to themselves, but instead find ever fresher, deeper, more ludicrous perspectives... such as those found in their latest album Welcome to the Second Half.



Always renowned for a combination of Visigothic bravado, absurdist humour and eye-moistening tenderness, the Spookies - in middle age and fortified with a new generation of wunderkinds - are more masters of their territory than ever before.

In this keenly anticipated return concert at one of Sydney's favourite inner-west venues,

they will delicately garnish their much-loved black-catalogue with new incursions into beauty and stupidity... somewhat like a chocolate muffin with bits of chocolate in it. You must see them, really you must.