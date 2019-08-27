Silver Gull Play Award Winner Announced

On Monday night the Sydney theatre community gathered at the Old 505 Theatre to celebrate the Silver Gull Play Award, now in its fifth year.

Sponsored by The Buzz from Sydney, the award celebrates new work that is brash, bold and cheeky.

From an exciting shortlist, the judges awarded the $3000 prize to Field of Vision by Joanna Erskine

Field of Vision is the story of a couple's shared experience towards vision loss. When Tom starts to lose his sight, he and partner Nina navigate an unknown future of fears, hopes and vulnerability.

"Field of Vision questions the old adage - seeing is believing. Although eyes are a prerequisite for vision, sight takes place in the brain," says playwright, Joanna Erskine.

"Joanna's play is a beautifully intimate two hander; both charming and heartbreaking. It's also a fascinating exploration of the nature of sight and how we see the world. It's a wonderful example of the fresh exciting writing entered for the award this year,"

says Paul Gilchrist, convener of the award and artistic director of subtlenuance.

The other shortlisted plays were:

I Damo by Pauline Bleach

The Deal by Kel Vance

Breathless by Deborah Mulhall

Son of Byblos by James Elazzi

For more information about the award and the submitted plays check out subtlenuance.wordpress.com





