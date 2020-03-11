Short+Sweet Week 6 Presents Two Shows Per Night

The biggest little theatre festival in the world just got bigger as the original Sydney festival doubles the fun from next week onwards!

Spies, homophobia, Jesus revisited, morning radio rivalries, empty nesters and two clever takes on relationship issues

are among the treats in two separate streams of short, sharp plays at the Tom Mann Theatre in Surry Hills.

In the early shows in week 6 (19-22 March - Thurs-Sat 7pm, Sun 5pm) Immaculate Reception, written and directed by Judith Duncan for Bare Bones Theatre, revisits Jesus - now performance poet 'J-boy' - with receptionist mum Mary her BFFs, Eve and Lilith. Lachie Pringle is the naughty boy with Cris Bocchi, Sandra Martin and Genevieve Craig.

Legendary writer of Cheers and other US sitcoms, Ken Levine's Lundy Don't be a Hero brings famous actor-director Socratis Otto to the festival, directing Michael Harper and Brayden Palmer in a story of a new secret service agent whose commitment is being tested...

Veteran Short+Sweet Duo Warren Bradey and Kaz Getts present The Perfect Accessory, staring Kate Parker-Frost and Ryan Meltzer. Millie and Mike are desperate to find love bring in the big guns for one more shot at a happy ever after.



Good Chat from Bundanoon's Melting Pot Theatre (pictured above) is a dark comedy about empty-nesters which won 'Crash Test Drama' in the Southern Highlands. David Ryrie's play is directed by Rachel Gregg and stars Nell Shephard and David Preston.

Wendy Crew returns for her 10th year with The Ratings Game - where sparring morning radio hosts accidentally - and literally - air their grievances. Nick Jones, Aimee Honor-Eltham and Jawed Gebreal star in this hilarious satire on the media.

Among the plays in the late show (Thurs-Sat 8.30pm and Sundays at 7pm) is Canberra-based Palawa actor/playwright Dylan van de Berg's Why am I a Fish? Insecurity, shame and homophobia are all confronted from life in a fishbowl... it takes courage to make a leap of faith! Pakistani-Australian director Myra Javaid with Queer Chinese-Indian Tyler V. Dias and Jaydan Danes.

Christiane and Scott Brawley's Reverie sees a romantic dinner for two deliberately disrupted by a mysterious caller. Be ready for twist upon twist in this thriller from CatApple Theatre Group from the Shire. Scott directs Christiane along with their daughter Elizabeth Brawley and Jye Whatson.

Prolific author Anthony Langford's He Thought, She Thought gets inside the heads of three couples at dinner, all of different age-groups, each with different dilemmas. Fate, decisions? Who's in charge? Hollywood-bound actor Simone Neviani directs Lumka Coleman, Baylee Arndt, Caroline McQuade, Jade Warton, Nicole Robinson and Dani Lavorenti at this intriguing dinner for 6!

Short+Sweet Theatre plays at the Tom Mann Theatre, 136 Chalmers St, Surry Hills on through to April Thurs-Sat 7pm, Sun 5pm (early show) Thurs-Sat 8.30pm, Sun 7pm (late show).

The gala finals take place Anzac Day Weekend. Tickets are $27 & $24 Concession, and $15 for full-time students on Thursday.

More info, weekly program and bookings are all available at www.shortandsweet.org/sydney or email tickets@shortandsweet.org





