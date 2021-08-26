STC's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Rescheduled To 2022

Sydney Theatre Company's production of The Lifespan of a Fact, which was due to open at the Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House in September, will be rescheduled for 2022. The 2022 season will be presented in two acts, with the Act 1 launch planned for October.

The Lifespan of a Fact is the ninth STC production impacted by the Greater Sydney restrictions, with a total of 335 performances cancelled nationally since June.

STC Artistic Director Kip Williams says the Company and its artistic community are strong and resilient, and will bounce back.

"I want to say thank you to those who have sent messages of support, made a donation or taken a ticket credit," Williams says. "I'm incredibly hopeful given the huge number of people in NSW heading out to get vaccinated. We are buoyed by this at STC and we are continuing to work behind the scenes creatively, developing new work, doing readings via Zoom and making sure we are ready to be back on the stage as soon as we can"

It is a very difficult time, many people are experiencing hardship right now and I am mindful of the welfare of our freelance community in particular. If you are in the position to do so, I ask that you consider donating to the Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW, an organisation that directly supports our theatre workers in this time of crisis".

The Lifespan of a Fact, which was due to be staged at the Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House from 13 September to 23 October, is a thrilling, stylish and hyper-intelligent hit Broadway comedy written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell. Australian legend Sigrid Thornton was set to be joined by Gareth Davies and Charles Wu in her STC debut for this show that investigates the old truism: "never let the truth get in the way of a good story."

Since the introduction of restrictions for Greater Sydney in June, 335 STC performances have been impacted across nine productions - The Lifespan of a Fact, A Raisin in the Sun, Fantastic Mr Fox, The Dismissal: An Extremely Serious Musical Comedy, Grand Horizons, Triple X, White Pearl, The 7 Stages of Grieving and The Picture of Dorian Gray - as well as the Company's creative development program, Rough Draft.