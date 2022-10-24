Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Arrives in Sydney

Cinderella plays in Sydney until Sunday 29 January 2023.

Register for Australia - Sydney News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 24, 2022  

Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Arrives in Sydney

Final tickets are on sale this week for the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, which has waltzed into Sydney's Lyric Theatre this week, performing to packed audiences. Cinderella plays in Sydney until Sunday 29 January 2023.

Audiences and critics have been unanimous in their praise for this lavish production during the wildly successful Melbourne and Brisbane seasons, produced by Opera Australia and John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia.

Leading the cast are Shubshri Kandiah as Ella (Cinderella), Ainsley Melham as Prince Topher, Silvie Paladino as Marie, the Fairy Godmother, Tina Bursill as Madame, Ella's stepmother, and Nicholas Hammond as Lord Chancellor Sebastian. Matilda Moran and Bianca Bruce play Ella's stepsisters Gabrielle and Charlotte, while Daniel Belle is Lord Pinkleton, the second-in-command in the Royal household, and Josh Gardiner is Jean-Michel, the poor revolutionary who is in love with Gabrielle. Completing the cast are Sarah Bourke, William Brougham, Todd Dewberry, Danielle Evrat, Luke Haberecht, Matthew Jenson, Lauren Jimmieson, Leah Lim, Kassie Martin, Rubin Matters, Joshua Russell, Greta Sherriff, Lewis Shilvock, Suzanne Steele, Tom Struik, Daniel Szesiong Todd, Alexis van Maanen, Dean Vince, Daniel Wijngaarden, Erica Wild and Emily Wood.

John Frost and Opera Australia are delighted at audience reactions to this wonderful production. "We are thrilled that capacity audiences are loving this glorious and uplifting Broadway favourite," said John Frost on behalf of the producers. "Cinderella is one of Rodgers & Hammerstein's greatest scores and this production, with beautiful orchestrations, magnificent costumes and sets, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love from the classic story, is enchanting everyone who sees it. Sydney is in for a treat!"

The Sydney season of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is proudly supported by the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency Destination NSW

Minister for Tourism, Ben Franklin said the production would be a major drawcard for visitors to NSW. "I am delighted the Sydney season of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella has waltzed into the state-of-the-art Sydney Lyric. This production is anticipated to draw more than 22,000 visitors to Sydney, injecting around $13 million into the NSW economy and supporting hundreds of jobs in our creative and hospitality industries. Investing in world-class musical productions like Cinderella is a key pillar in our ambition to make NSW the major events capital and premier visitor economy of the Asia Pacific."

With its fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella combines the story's classic elements - the glass slippers, pumpkin, a beautiful masked ball and more - along with some surprising twists. More than just a pretty face with the right shoe size, this Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting. A spirited young woman with savvy and soul, she not only fights for her own dreams, but forces the prince to open his eyes to the world around him and realise his dreams too.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's most popular titles, Cinderella was written for television, debuting in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, who was nominated for an Emmy Award for her performance. More than 100 million viewers saw the broadcast, more people than any other program in the history of television at the time. Cinderella was re-made for television in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren in the title role, Ginger Rogers and Walter Pidgeon as the King and Queen, and Celeste Holm as the Fairy Godmother. A further television remake followed in 1997 with Brandy as Cinderella, Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, Bernadette Peters as the Stepmother, Whoopi Goldberg as the Queen and Jason Alexander as Lionel.

The stage version of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella made its long-awaited Broadway debut in January 2013, featuring a new book by Douglas Carter Beane and direction by Mark Brokaw, and it ran for two years. Mr Beane's book blends masterfully with the musical's cherished score, with songs including In My Own Little Corner, Impossible/It's Possible, Ten Minutes Ago and Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is a romantic and exciting experience for anyone who's ever had a dream.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL in Sydney Releases Tickets to January 2023MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL in Sydney Releases Tickets to January 2023
October 20, 2022

Ten-time Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical has wowed Sydney audiences since its long-awaited premiere at Capitol Theatre earlier this year. New tickets are on sale from for performances from Tuesday 20 December 2022 to Sunday 1 January 2023.
THE CREDEAUX CANVAS Comes to Sydney This MonthTHE CREDEAUX CANVAS Comes to Sydney This Month
October 20, 2022

The thrilling hit play THE CREDEAUX CANVAS comes to Sydney's New Theatre with a hot, all-star cast from 30 October.
The Broadway Diner Comes to SydneyThe Broadway Diner Comes to Sydney
October 20, 2022

Sydney, this November we'll be bringing a little razzle-dazzle to Broadway Shopping Centre! Who said singing and dancing on the tables was made for wild party go-ers? Well at Broadway Diner, expect singing, dancing and table performances EVERY night as your waitstaff are a star-studded lineup of talent who will be performing the night away as you enjoy our amazing diner classics and the fun vibe!
SAND, SUN + SEA: SYDNEY FESTIVAL Brings The Heat With 2023 Line-upSAND, SUN + SEA: SYDNEY FESTIVAL Brings The Heat With 2023 Line-up
October 19, 2022

Sydney Festival returns this January to give the city its sizzle with an exhilarating line-up of vibrant ideas, irrepressible creativity, remarkable talent and pure summertime revelry across 25 days from 5-29 January 2023. 
4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art Presents BOLLYWOULDN'T4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art Presents BOLLYWOULDN'T
October 19, 2022

​​​​​​​4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art presents Bollywouldn't, the highly-anticipated solo exhibition by Goan Australian artist TextaQueen celebrating the queer South Asian diaspora. Launching on Saturday 22 October, the show features newly-commissioned works that decolonise and reclaim institutions and the imagery of Bollywood film genres.