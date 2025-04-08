Review: Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on BLOOM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BLOOM fills your heart with joy. Director Dean Bryant brings BLOOM to the Syndey stage after a successful 2023 run with the Melbourne Théâtre Company.

With exuberant music by Kate Weston and book and lyrics by Tom Gleisner of Working Dog fame, the productive Australian comedy team, known for The Castle, Frontline, The Dish and Utopia,

Amid increased media scrutiny and public conversation around the aged care sector, BLOOM dares to dive into this complex world with levity and insight. It explores the lives of those who live, work, and age within this system, reminding us that growth and joy are not limited by age.

At the centre of it all is Pine Grove Aged Care Centre, run with ruthless efficiency by Mrs Macintyre (Christine Whelan Browne), whose priorities lie firmly with profits over people. Enter Finn Bailey (Slone Sudiro), lured into the facility with free accommodation in exchange for unpaid labour. His apathy and self-interest clash with devoted staff Ruby (Vidya Makan) and Gloria (Christina O'Neill), who care deeply for the residents.

We meet a colourful cast: feisty Rose (Evelyn Krape), curmudgeonly Doug (John Waters), deluded Lesley (Jackie Rees), silent Sal (Eddie Muliaumaseali’l), and ever-charming bachelor Roland (John O'May). Each character navigates their personal challenges, and in doing so, they begin to BLOOM - rediscovering purpose, joy, and connection.

Finn and Ruby’s dynamic is central to the narrative—he's coasting, she's committed. Their clash reveals bigger questions about ambition, empathy, and community. Rose, the spirited rebel, refuses to be silenced. Doug, recovering from a stroke, wrestles with emotional expression. Lesley’s mind weaves stories of a son who may or may not exist. Sal remains in his silent world—until music offers a bridge.

As the story unfolds, the characters bloom not just metaphorically but musically. Ruby and Gloria uncover the residents’ hidden musical talents, sparking a joyful resistance to the sterile rigidity of aged care. This musical awakening becomes both cathartic and transformative.

Yes, the story can feel formulaic—the heartless manager, the enemies-to-lovers arc, the wise-cracking elder, the silent recluse whose heart is unlocked by song. Gleisner’s humour, while predictable, still delivers well-earned laughs when the timing hits just right.

At times, Bryant’s direction leans into caricature, occasionally undermining the emotional stakes. But when the performances are grounded, the jokes land and the emotion resonates. John Waters’ “Story of My Life” sequence is a standout—subtle, heartfelt, and beautifully executed, showing the show’s true potential when all elements align.

This is where BLOOM thrives: in its emotional beats, its joyous crescendos, and its celebration of late-life vitality. Bryant captures the classic rhythm of musical storytelling—comedy followed by catharsis—with finesse.

Dann Barber’s inventive set design is another star. The inclusion of a ceiling adds a sense of institutional realism, while movable pieces effortlessly transition between the various intimate and communal interiors. One garden scene in particular is both visually striking and emotionally rich.

Katie Weston’s music is a highlight—infectious, uplifting, and impossible to resist. From the playful to the poignant, her score fills the theatre with life. Your heart will soar, your toes will tap, and you may find yourself humming long after the curtain falls.

The first act plants the seeds; the second brings the full, glorious BLOOM.

Catch one of Sydney’s most heartfelt and entertaining musicals currently on stage—you’ll leave with a smiling heart.

Photo Credit Daniel Boud

Reader Reviews