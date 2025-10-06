Review: &JULIET — A Pop-Fuelled Blast of Heart, Humour, and Girl Power

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



&JULIET

Saturday, October 4th, 7:30pm, 2025, Riverside Theatre, Parramatta

PACA Productions’ staging of &JULIET bursts onto the Riverside Theatre stage with infectious energy, flair, and heart. This vibrant jukebox musical reimagines Romeo and Juliet through a modern, feminist lens—what if Anne Hathaway, Shakespeare’s wife, decided to rewrite the ending? Instead of dying for love, Juliet embarks on a journey of self-discovery in Paris, accompanied by her nurse and friends, all set to the irresistible pop anthems of Swedish hitmaker Max Martin.

Developed from the idea of showcasing Martin’s chart-topping catalogue—featuring songs made famous by Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and The Weeknd—the show features a witty and emotionally rich book by Emmy Award–winning writer David West Read (Schitt’s Creek). After premiering in Manchester in 2019, &JULIET has garnered international acclaim, earning nine Olivier Award nominations (winning three) and nine Tony nominations following its 2022 Broadway debut.

Despite not having the lavish budget of the recent Lyric Theatre mainstage production, PACA’s rendition, directed by William Pulley and Rodrigo Noel, stands tall with boundless enthusiasm, creativity, and joy. The result is a fun, heartfelt, and thoroughly engaging night at the theatre.

&JULIET takes us on the various journeys of strong women and this is mirrored is the casting.

Jade Lee leads the cast with a powerhouse performance as Juliet—vocally impressive and emotionally grounded. She captures Juliet’s daring spirit, playfulness, and determination, commanding the stage with charisma and confidence that cements her as a rising force in Sydney’s musical theatre scene.

Matching her in strength and presence is Marika Zorlu as Anne Hathaway. With a glorious voice and effervescent energy, Zorlu brings warmth, wit, and passion to the role, shining as the driving force behind this reimagined tale. Her performance is among the evening’s highlights.

Anette Vitetta wonderful vocals delight us as Angelique, Juliet’s nurse, blending humour and heart in her performance. Her chemistry with Brad Clarke (Lance) is infectious—their playful rapport and impeccable comic timing provide some of the night’s biggest laughs. Clarke’s expert balance of comedy and sincerity ensures his character feels both funny and believable.

Daniel Timmins delivers a touching portrayal of May—gentle, insightful, and full of heart—while Ryan McLean brings depth to Francois, a conflicted soul searching for understanding. Baxter Waller rounds out the principal cast as the spirited and energetic Romeo. The male cast do a bang up job of being the weaker sex in this romp of a tale.

Choreographer Janina Hamerlok infuses the production with dazzling, high-energy dance numbers that pulse with pop vitality. The choreography keeps pace with the music, elevating every beat and chorus.

Tony Odling’s set design effectively uses a digital backdrop, enhanced by Haley Cantrill and William Pulley’s stunning visuals, creating a dynamic canvas that supports the story beautifully.

Lighting, though striking and atmospheric overall, occasionally misses key moments—particularly during the meta “play-within-a-play” rewrites between Will and Anne, where stronger visual shifts of light would help delineate the pause in action.

The chorus delivers a unified and impressive sound, adding real depth to the production’s musical moments. My favourite highlight. At times, the instrumental mix overpowered the lead vocals, though it’s clear these singers have the power and presence to carry the numbers — especially evident in the slower songs. A slightly better audio balance would allow the principal cast’s strong vocals to shine even more.

A few missed vocal notes, late lighting cues, and backstage noises remind us that this is a pro–am production, but they do little to dampen the spirit and enjoyment of the show.

For anyone who loves pop music—or simply a night of joyous theatre—PACA’s &JULIET is an absolute treat and what it lacks in budget, it more than makes up for in heart, humour, and passion. You may not have heard of Max Martin but you'll love his extravaganza list of hit songs.

A pop-powered celebration of love, independence, and self-discovery—&JULIET is a great night out.

images @ Grant Leslie Photograph

Reader Reviews

Need more Australia - Sydney Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...