REVIEW: In the constellation that is the Australian musical theatre scene, there is one BRIGHT STAR.

Saturday, September 20th, 7:30pm, Hayes Theatre

BRIGHT STAR is a stellar theatrical triumph.

Sport for Jove’s production at Hayes Theatre, led by co-directors Miranda Middleton and Damien Ryan with Musical Director Alec Steedman, orchestrates an exceptional ensemble to deliver a radiant and masterful piece of musical theatre. This Tony-nominated work, with book, music, and lyrics by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, is a breathtaking experience. Inspired by a remarkable historical event (no spoilers here), BRIGHT STAR is a heartfelt, bluegrass-infused musical weaving two timelines in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. In 1945, aspiring writer Billy Cane, fresh from World War II, seeks guidance from the formidable Alice Murphy, editor of a prestigious literary journal, as her own buried past from 1923 unravels—a tragic event that tore her from her infant daughter and shattered her dreams. Through themes of love, loss, and redemption, the story builds to a profound revelation, celebrating the enduring power of forgiveness and second chances.

Martin and Brickell’s penmanship and musical brilliance redefine sublime musical theatre, seamlessly blending songs with dramatic scenes to amplify emotional depth, instantly captivating the heart and setting toes tapping. The ensemble dazzles with their triple-threat talents: acting, singing, and musicianship. Hannah McInerney delivers a flawless Alice Murphy, embodying the witty, independent, yet guarded editor with sublime vocals, while her younger Alice sparkles with spirited curiosity and passion. Kaya Byrne, magnetic as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, brings charm, romance, and ambition to the privileged yet grounded young man, electrifying the stage in a standout performance.

Due to Cameron Bajraktarevic-Hayward’s illness on opening night, Felix Staas stepped in as Billy Cane, portraying the optimistic, earnest youth with a drive to write, balancing youthful zeal and a subtle, undisclosed romantic thread that keeps audiences intrigued. Genevieve Goldman shines as Margo, Billy’s love interest, her comic timing and vulnerable, kind-hearted portrayal showcasing her triple-threat prowess. The ensemble excels: Sean Van Doornum commands as the masterful Mayor, Rupert Reid layers Daddy Murphy with strength, Deirdre Khoo brings playful boldness to Lucy, Jack Green offers heartfelt warmth as Daddy Cane, and Katrina Retallick grounds Mama Murphy with delightful authenticity.

The production crew’s teamwork is a shining star. Steedman’s musical direction masterfully brings Martin and Brickell’s score to life, honouring the seamless blend of drama and music, and his expertise ensures this production captures the full brilliance of Martin and Beckell’s vision. Steedman’s nuanced leadership of the bluegrass ensemble elevates every note, making the music a vital heartbeat of the show. Isabel Hudson’s rustic set, paired with Shannon Burns’ inventive choreography, creates dynamic, inspiring staging that perfectly complements this musical feat. James Wallis’ delicate, warm lighting illuminates every skilful element, elevating the production’s brilliance.

Surprisingly, Martin and Brickell’s lyrics haven’t yet become cultural catchphrases, with lines like “Follow my own bright star,” “Joy and sorrow never last,” and “You never know what life will bring, only what you bring to life” ripe for everyday use, stirring hearts and inspiring dance. Standout duets like “Whoa, Mama” and “I Had a Vision” amplify the emotional resonance.

Trouble and happiness intertwine in this beautifully crafted tale, though the somewhat predictable, swiftly tied-up ending lacks the gravitas of the show’s core. Yet, the joyful resolution of these characters’ lives is a thoroughly enjoyable delight.

For those sceptical of musicals, questioning how characters can “burst into song,” BRIGHT STAR’s mastery makes you wonder why every production, drama or musical, doesn’t express emotion through song. My accompanying guest, a self-professed musical sceptic, declared BRIGHT STAR the show to change their mind.

In the constellation that is the Australian musical theatre scene, there is one BRIGHT STAR.

I am hoping for an extended run to tap my toes again, this show is more than 5 BRIGHT STARs

Photography @ Robert Catto