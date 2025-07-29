Review: 1984, from The Past, Predicting the Future, About Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shake and Stir, with director Michael Futcher, presents a gripping, expertly crafted production of 1984 that delivers a profound and lasting impact.

George Orwell’s book of 1949 unfortunately resonates today. This adaption by Nelle Lee and Nick Skubij expertly captures this harrowing dystopian drama.

Set in the totalitarian state of Oceania, where the omnipresent Party, led by Big Brother, enforces absolute control through surveillance, propaganda, and fear. We follow Winston Smith (Michael Whalley), a low-ranking Party member who alters historical records at the Ministry of Truth. Disillusioned by the Party’s lies, Winston begins a forbidden love affair with Julia (Chloe Bayliss) and seeks rebellion against the regime’s oppressive grip. Their hope of resistance, sparked by the enigmatic O’Brien, leads to betrayal, arrest, and brutal reprogramming in the Ministry of Love.

Futcher’s adept direction has created a superb rendition of Orwell’s bleak perspective of a future world.

Whalley engagingly portrays the silent angst of the worker delicately hiding his yearning for the truth and a better outcome. He gives Winston a profound essence of survival in an abhorrent existence. Baylis beautifully creates an independent and secretly strong Julia. Through Julia we see another soul’s means to navigate this dystopia.

Gogin masterfully executes O’Brien’s determination, verve and menacing statue. Abilash Kaimal is thoroughly convincing as the local store owner with seemingly good intentions. Steven Rooke rounds off this superb cast perfectly portraying various roles in this bleak society.

Designer Josh McIntosh has produced an inventive, clever dark and gloomy set. This vista is enhanced by the expert work of Lighting Designer Jason Glenwright. Craig Wilkinson’s video work fits superbly and the entire evening is profoundly enhanced by Sound Designer Webster soundscapes.

Futcher has combined these elements with finesse, at times, the visuals evoke the striking stillness of art gallery masterpieces, transforming the stage into a captivating series of living tableaux.

The use of security styled cameras and video sequences is clever and inventive, it gives depth and gravatis to the characters journey and the expertise of the Production Team.

This production showcases a stellar team of creatives and performers, though the exploration of the world’s torturous weight occasionally feels protracted, stretching the narrative’s intensity. Yet, this choice immerses the audience in the oppressive existence Orwell envisioned. The opening, where Big Brother denounces a traitor amid workers’ cries, starts with a jolt but falters slightly as indecipherable dialogue muddies whether the crowd condemns the traitor or worships Big Brother. A clearer opening beat could amplify the impact.

The audience erupted in enthusiastic applause, met with the cast’s grateful smiles—a familiar ritual for a well-executed play. Yet, I couldn’t help but wonder if the ovation missed Orwell’s point. 1984 isn’t just a relic of the past or a warning for the future; its themes—thought control, “war is peace,” rewritten histories and changing memories —echo chillingly today.

Perhaps we should all be in a state of dreadful revelation, reflecting on how close our world teeters to Orwell’s nightmare.

