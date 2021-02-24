Prepare yourself for a saucy explosion of high camp and razor-sharp wit, when Reuben Kaye returns to Darlinghurst Theatre Company for the first time since his sell-out cabaret performances in June last year. Obscenely intelligent and rib-crackingly funny, Reuben is joined by his four-piece band in an extravaganza bursting with political satire and merciless one-liners that fly at you at break-neck speed. It opens on 24 March for a strictly limited season and comes to Darlo fresh from the Adelaide Fringe and Perth's Fringe World, where Reuben garnered 5-star reviews and 4 weekly awards.

Reuben will be accompanied by his band - The Kaye Holes - in a showcase of the same exhausting talent for which he his renowned.

This isn't just cabaret - yes, there are divine costumes, perfect makeup, a band and a demigod - but this is a 'statement piece' that isn't just about glitter (there will be glitter). In a world where experts are derided and it's not so in vogue to have smarts, Reuben's on a quest to remind us why they matter via the stage. The show is a rich cultural critique layered with word-play, double AND single entendre all delivered at the speed of a corporate entity co-opting pride, (i.e very fast!). Reuben is the queer superhero necessary for the modern age.

It very nearly took superhero strength to get the show off the ground, with the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in Western Australia threatening to bring the curtain down on the Fringe World Festival. However, after enduring a snap lockdown, Reuben emerged triumphant and finally opened to rave reviews.

Reuben has toured the world, fronting Club Swizzle at London's iconic Roundhouse, has performed at Soho Theatre London, Perth Fringe World, Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Auckland Cabaret Festival, Brisbane Powerhouse, Sydney Cabaret Festival and sold out seasons of his new late-night variety show The Kaye Hole in Edinburgh and Perth Fringe World. Part runway show, part mental breakdown, Kaye's back in town continuing his journey to the centre of attention.



Reuben Kaye opens on Wednesday 24 March for a strictly limited season of 5 shows only. Tickets are on sale at: https://www.darlinghursttheatre.com/reubenkaye or by phoning (02) 8356 9987.