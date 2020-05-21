Q Theatre Continues To Develop Work Behind The Scenes; Seeking Local Singers and String Players

The curtains may have closed but work is still in development in and around the community of actors and emerging artists in the Western Sydney region, where Q Theatre is hard at work commissioning and directing a range of theatre and performing arts projects available to stream online in the coming months.



There are currently multiple works in development that explore the theme of community and connection to the local area as part of long-form, community-based development project St Marys Kid. These works are part of a multi-year commitment to the St Marys community and seek to amplify existing local arts and culture with a range of performance outcomes later in the year.



The new St Marys Kid project is being produced in partnership between Q Theatre and Penrith City Council's Community & Cultural Development team and kicks off with an open call-out for members of the community to participate in the performance of the song All Might - a piece from a new musical written by Nicholas Christo and Paul Smith.



As part of the Keep Heart Penrith programming, Q Theatre is inviting local singers and string players of all abilities to apply to be a part of the performance via the Q Theatre website. Participants will be able to rehearse at home using online resources with all contributions edited into a beautiful version of the song; shared online as a free performance piece. A sample recording featuring main vocals on piano, choral parts and strings is available to check out now via the website.

You can check out everything on offer here.

