Performances Added to THE END OF THE WHARF AS WE KNOW IT!!! at the Seymour Centre

Performances run 11 November – 7 December.

By: Sep. 17, 2024
Performances Added to THE END OF THE WHARF AS WE KNOW IT!!! at the Seymour Centre Image
Due to unprecedented demand, additional performances have been announced for the last, final ever The Wharf Revue, titled The End of the Wharf As We Know It!!! It will now run from 11 November until 23 December, with no other extension possible.

After twenty-five years in the harsh and unforgiving spotlight of politics, The Wharf Revue has decided to step away from public life.

“It’s an opportunity to spend more time with family,” said a spokesperson. “At the end of the day, this is about the need for renewal. We’ll serve one last term to max out the super and then try to pick up some kind of consultancy work or do a series of Survivor - look, it’s too early to say but it has been an honour to serve the Australian people.”

Many public figures who’ve appeared in the show regularly over the years are lining up for a place in the final hurrah: Keating, Howard, Downer, Costello, Gillard, Abbott, Carr and other throwbacks too numerous to mention. And there are those who bear the torch of democracy today: Lambie, Hanson, Bandt, Dutton and Albo - a veritable “Who’s that?” of Australian politics.




