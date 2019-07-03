Packemin Productions Announce MAMMA MIA! at Riverside Theatres
Packemin Productions, the team behind the hit productions of Jesus Christ Superstar, Shrek, Wicked, Legally Blonde and The Phantom Of The Opera will transport you to a Greek island paradise at Riverside Theatres, bursting onto the stage with a brand new production of one of the world's favourite feel-good musicals... MAMMA MIA!
Starring Scott Irwin (Beauty and the Beast, West Side Story) as Sam, Debora Krizak (Sweet Charity, Anything Goes) as Tanya, Courtney Bell (Madiba The Musical) as Sophie, Blake Erickson (Madiba The Musical, Les Miserables) as Harry, Mark Simpson (Hairspray, Kinky Boots) as Bill, Louise Symes as Donna, Chris White (Hi-5) as Sky, along with a large cast of upbeat, energetic musical theatre performers, MAMMA MIA! promises to be an entertaining night out at the theatre.
Featuring hit after hit from the incredible songs of ABBA including Dancing Queen, Voulez Vous, S.O.S, Take a Chance On Me and The Winner Takes It All, MAMMA MIA! tells the hilarious and heart-warming story of a young woman's search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
Packemin Productions prides itself on bringing some of musical theatre's most popular shows to Parramatta and doing them in grand style. Their seasons of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Oliver!, The Wizard of Oz, Hairspray, Annie, Beauty and the Beast, The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Mary Poppins, Wicked, Miss Saigon, Shrek the Musical, Legally Blonde and most recently Jesus Christ Superstar have wowed audiences with huge sets and large, highly skilled casts, creative and technical teams.
Production Team
Producer Neil Gooding
Directors Jessica Fallico & Jordan Vassallo
Musical Director Peter Hayward
Choreographer Sally Dashwood
Associate Producer Jordan Vassallo
Set Designer Josh McIntosh
Costume Designer Audrey Currie
Make- Up & Wigs Karen Lamont-Barnett
Lighting Designer Sean Clarke
Sound Designer David Grigg
Assistant Director Courtney Cassar
Props Coordinator Jessica Fallico
Publicist Laura May Vassallo
Starring
Louise Symes as DONNA
Courtney Bell as SOPHIE
Scott Irwin as SAM
Blake Erickson as HARRY
Mark Simpson as BILL
Chris White as SKY
Rachael Gillfeather as ROSIE
Debora Krizak as TANYA
Joshua Ridge as PEPPER
Megan Stack as ALI
Kira Leiva as LISA
Cameron Boxall as EDDIE
Jim Mitchell as FATHER ALEXANDRIOS
Sophie U/S Kira Leiva
Harry U/S Mark Aggar
Sky U/S Joshua Ridge
Rosie U/S Leanne Mordini
Tanya U/S Megan Walshe
Pepper U/S Cameron Boxall
Ali U/S Danielle Winsor
Lisa U/S Danielle Winsor