Packemin Productions Announce MAMMA MIA! at Riverside Theatres

Packemin Productions, the team behind the hit productions of Jesus Christ Superstar, Shrek, Wicked, Legally Blonde and The Phantom Of The Opera will transport you to a Greek island paradise at Riverside Theatres, bursting onto the stage with a brand new production of one of the world's favourite feel-good musicals... MAMMA MIA!

Starring Scott Irwin (Beauty and the Beast, West Side Story) as Sam, Debora Krizak (Sweet Charity, Anything Goes) as Tanya, Courtney Bell (Madiba The Musical) as Sophie, Blake Erickson (Madiba The Musical, Les Miserables) as Harry, Mark Simpson (Hairspray, Kinky Boots) as Bill, Louise Symes as Donna, Chris White (Hi-5) as Sky, along with a large cast of upbeat, energetic musical theatre performers, MAMMA MIA! promises to be an entertaining night out at the theatre.

Featuring hit after hit from the incredible songs of ABBA including Dancing Queen, Voulez Vous, S.O.S, Take a Chance On Me and The Winner Takes It All, MAMMA MIA! tells the hilarious and heart-warming story of a young woman's search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

Packemin Productions prides itself on bringing some of musical theatre's most popular shows to Parramatta and doing them in grand style. Their seasons of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Oliver!, The Wizard of Oz, Hairspray, Annie, Beauty and the Beast, The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Mary Poppins, Wicked, Miss Saigon, Shrek the Musical, Legally Blonde and most recently Jesus Christ Superstar have wowed audiences with huge sets and large, highly skilled casts, creative and technical teams.

Production Team

Producer Neil Gooding

Directors Jessica Fallico & Jordan Vassallo

Musical Director Peter Hayward

Choreographer Sally Dashwood

Associate Producer Jordan Vassallo

Set Designer Josh McIntosh

Costume Designer Audrey Currie

Make- Up & Wigs Karen Lamont-Barnett

Lighting Designer Sean Clarke

Sound Designer David Grigg

Assistant Director Courtney Cassar

Props Coordinator Jessica Fallico

Publicist Laura May Vassallo

Starring

Louise Symes as DONNA

Courtney Bell as SOPHIE

Scott Irwin as SAM

Blake Erickson as HARRY

Mark Simpson as BILL

Chris White as SKY

Rachael Gillfeather as ROSIE

Debora Krizak as TANYA

Joshua Ridge as PEPPER

Megan Stack as ALI

Kira Leiva as LISA

Cameron Boxall as EDDIE

Jim Mitchell as FATHER ALEXANDRIOS

