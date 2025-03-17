PIRATES OF PENZANCE Comes to Merrigong Theatre Company This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Merrigong Theatre Company will present the Gilbert and Sullivan classic The Pirates of Penzance (or The Slave of Duty), re-wired and re-booted by Hayes Theatre Co in association with The Art House Wyong, at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from the 26th to 29th March 2025.

Five performers, one piano, this is Gilbert and Sullivan like you’ve never seen before!

Making waves in the Sydney theatre scene, Hayes Theatre Co captures the spirit of Off-Broadway in Australia, and now they harness the irreverent, genre-busting spirit of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance.

From the same creative team of Once, this brand-new, boisterously joyful adaptation is brought to life by five bold performers, playing all the roles! Sail away in pure escapism with the Pirate King, Ruth, Mabel, and Frederic, as they navigate the high seas of romance, work-life balance, and irritating administrative errors. Plus, a motley crew of singing police, Major Generals and more.

Audiences can immerse themselves in the world of piracy with special on-stage seating.

On this bold and ambitious production, Hayes Theatre Co’s Artistic Director Richard Carroll said, “The Pirates of Penzance already brims with a delightful, cheeky irreverence, and in the script and lyrics of this new adaptation, I’ve tried to embrace and expand on that magic spirit. With such an extraordinarily multi-skilled cast tackling these captivating, unforgettable characters and timeless songs, I couldn’t be more excited to share this brand-new version of Pirates with audiences in Wollongong."

