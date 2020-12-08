PIPPIN Officially Opens in Sydney

Sydney-siders and critics have embraced the return to theatres with Sydney's unforgettable summer hit musical, the high-flying, death-defying hit Broadway musical PIPPIN receiving huge acclaim by critics and audiences alike. The first large scale musical theatre production to open in Australia since COVID-19 led to theatres closing down in March, PIPPIN plays exclusively at the Sydney Lyric at The Star for a limited season.

With final seats just released for performances up to 31 January 2021, PIPPIN has been described as "an evening of magic" (The Guardian), "spectacular" (Stage Whispers), "irresistible" (Suzy Goes See), "full of colour and pure entertainment" (Scenestr) and "vastly enjoyable" (The Australian), with the Sydney Morning Herald acclaiming "a dazzling presentation, the dancing, performances, costumes, set and acrobatics are all so brimming with pizazz."

Foundation Theatres and the Sydney Lyric have a detailed COVID Safety Plan to help keep everyone safe while at the theatre, and will always operate in accordance with the advice of NSW Health.

"We're so excited to bring PIPPIN to the stage as the first musical following the Covid shutdown, and seeing the joy and appreciation on the faces of our audiences," said producer John Frost. "Everyone in this sensational cast and crew is thrilled to be bringing this exhilarating musical to life and opening up Sydney musical theatre again. Sydney is ready to celebrate and what better way than heading to the Sydney Lyric to enjoy this Tony Award winning musical which has thrilled audiences across the globe. PIPPIN is the must-see musical of the summer, full of magic, acrobatics and excitement - don't miss it."

The Australian Premiere has been secured exclusively for Sydney by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The role of the young and confused protagonist Pippin is played by Ainsley Melham, while Gabrielle McClinton plays the charming and manipulative Leading Player. Returning to the stage after an award-winning career on television is Kerri-Anne Kennerley as Berthe, Pippin's saucy grandmother. Simon Burke plays Charles, Pippin's demanding father, with Lucy Maunder as Catherine, a widow who falls in love with Pippin. In the role of Pippin's conniving stepmother Fastrada is Leslie Bell, and Euan Doidge plays the role of her son Lewis, Pippin's half-brother. The young actors who play the role of Theo, Catherine's son, are Andy Alexander, George Holahan-Cantwell, William Wheeler and Ryan Yeates.

Also in the cast as Players and Swings are Danik Abishev, Olivia Carniato, Angelique Cassimatis, Bayley Edmends, Joel Granger, Chaska Halliday, Matt Jenson, Zoe Marshall, Harley McLeish, William Meager, Joe Meldrum, Amy Nightingale-Olsen, Thomas Remaili, Gretel Scarlett, Suzanne Steele, Andrew Sumner and Jessica Ward.

This unforgettable new production is the winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical and Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Hailed by the New York Times as "Astonishing. A PIPPIN for the 21st century. Dazzling and awe-inspiring", it's unlike anything you have ever seen before!

With a beloved score by Oscar and Grammy winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), PIPPIN tells the story of a young man at a crossroads in his life. Does he follow in the footsteps of his father, one of the most powerful men in the land? Or does he strike out on his own, to find his own 'corner of the sky'? PIPPIN is a play within a play. The story is told by a travelling troupe of actors and acrobats (called 'Players'), directed by the mysterious Leading Player. Like a vaudeville act, the Players both act out the roles of the story and speak directly to the audience.

The captivating new production is directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus (Hair, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess). It features sizzling choreography by Tony Award nominee Chet Walker in the style of Bob Fosse and circus creation of breathtaking acrobatics by Gypsy Snider of the Montreal-based circus company Les 7 doigts de la main (also known as 7 Fingers). PIPPIN features many Broadway standards including Corner of the Sky, Magic To Do, Glory, No Time at All, Morning Glow and Love Song.

With a book by Roger O. Hirson and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, PIPPIN features music supervision by Ryan Cantwell, arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo, orchestrations by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman, scenic design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design by Dominique Lemieux, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner, sound design by Jonathan Deans and Garth Helm. PIPPIN is produced in Australia by John Frost and Suzanne Jones in association with Barry and Fran Weissler, and Howard and Janet Kagan. PIPPIN was first performed at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, and produced by John Frost, Suzanne Jones, Foundation Theatres and The Star.

The exhilarating Tony Award-winning hit musical PIPPIN is full of extraordinary acrobatics, wondrous magical feats and soaring songs from the composer of Wicked. Join us ... for this magical, unforgettable production!

