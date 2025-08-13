PHAR LAP: THE ELECTRO-SWING MUSICAL Gallops Into Hayes Theatre Co. This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hayes Theatre Co will present the world premiere of Phar Lap: The Electro-Swing Musical, a new Australian work by Steven Kramer, directed by Sheridan Harbridge, running from October 17 to November 22, 2025. Due to strong demand, the season has been extended by one week, with tickets now on sale.

Joel Granger will star as Phar Lap, joined by Justin Smith as trainer Harry Telford, Manon Gunderson-Briggs as The Announcer, Shay Debney as jockey Jim Pike, Nat Jobe as owner David Davis, Lincoln Elliott as Phar Lap’s brother Nightmarch, Amy Hack as Madame X, and Joey Phyland as Swing.

The production features musical direction by David Gardos, choreography by Ellen Simpson, set design by Hailley Hunt, costumes by Mason Brown, lighting by Trent Suidgeest, and sound design by Zac Saric.

An absurdist electro-swing musical comedy with a big heart, Phar Lap tells the underdog story of an awkward New Zealand horse and his down-on-his-luck trainer as they race toward Melbourne Cup glory. Along the way come scandals, betrayals, an attempted shooting, and a sweet tooth that could derail it all. The show features a brassy, retro score inspired by Duke Ellington and Daft Punk.