PARADE Opens This Week at the Seymour Centre

The highly anticipated Tony- Award winning musical Parade opens this week in Sydney. A true story about an unsolved murder that divided a nation, Jason Robert Brown's powerful and poignant production will commence a limited three week season at the Seymour Centre from Thursday 9 May.

With a book by acclaimed playwright Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy) and a rousing, colourful and haunting score by Jason Robert Brown (Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County), Parade is a moving examination of one of the darkest episodes of America's history.

In 1913, Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jew living in Georgia, is put on trial for the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan, a factory worker under his employ. Already guilty in the eyes of everyone around him, a sensationalist publisher and a janitor's false testimony seal Leo's fate. His only defenders are a governor with a conscience and, eventually, his assimilated Southern wife who finds the strength and love to become his greatest champion.

The role of Leo Frank is played by Sydney-based Jewish actor Aaron Robuck. Aaron works as Cantorial Soloist at North Shore Temple Emanuel. His performing credits include La Luna, Dear World and Rags. Montana Sharp, a Jewish singer-songwriter, who has worked with artists such as Katie Noonan, Kate Miller-Heidke and Kate Ceberano, performs the role of Lucille Frank. Guilluame Gentil (Cry Baby) plays Jim, and Adeline Hunter (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) plays Mary. The role of Governor Slaton is played by Nic Davey Greene (Peter Pan), while James Lee (The Phantom of the Opera) plays the role of Judge Roan.

Completing the cast are Georgia Barron (Neighbours), James Frampton (The Hello Girls), recent graduates Ashley Garner (VCA) and Genevieve Goldman (WAAPA), Sophie Loughran (50 Shades of Grey - the Musical Parody), Noah Missell (Mary Poppins), James Nation Ingle (Buddy - The Buddy Holly Musical), Maverick Newman (Murder for Two), Rebecca Ordiz (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Quinton Rich (The Dismissal), Tarisai Vushe (The Lion King) and Liam Wigney (Boy from the North Country).

Daring, innovative and bold, Parade offers both moral lessons and a timely reminder, as Simon Wiesenthal said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” This could not be more relevant in our world today.

