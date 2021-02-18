Opera Australia Offers $20 Tickets to TOSCA For First-Timers

In its bid to encourage more people to experience grand opera, Opera Australia is offering $20 tickets to 2,000 first time opera-goers to see its upcoming production of Puccini's Tosca, which runs from February 22 to March 13, 2021.

Thanks to the generosity of the Susan and Isaac Wakil Foundation Access Program, Opera Australia is able to offer tickets for less than the price of a movie ticket to people who are yet to experience the magic of live opera.

And Tosca is renowned as the perfect production for first-timers - a fast-paced, classic love story complete with triumphs and tragedies, with your archetypical villain and a heroine who is actually heroic.

As if it were a film score, Puccini's music keeps audiences on the edge of their seats as it accentuates the action on stage and pushes the plot forward. Audiences will be taken on an adrenaline-filled rollercoaster journey that constantly switches between emotional highs and lows.

Connecting to the relatable characters, audiences will be swept up by this soap opera of operas that tells a story that recurs throughout history; the corruption of innocence and the need to protect it at all costs.

Set in Nazi-occupied Rome in 1943, this production of Tosca by John Bell features breathtaking recreations of Rome and hosts an impressive cast.

Opera Australia will introduce the "Lady Gaga of Opera" and Bulgari ambassador Carmen Giannattasio in her Opera Australia debut in the title role, playing opposite Australia's favourite tenor Diego Torre. Marco Vratogna returns to play his renowned portrayal of the villain alongside sensational young conductor Andrea Battistoni.

Opera Australia has set aside 2000 tickets for people who have not previously purchased tickets for an Opera Australia performance. One thousand lucky applicants will be selected to buy two tickets for $20 per ticket and receive the best seats available from five selected performances of Tosca.

Those interested need to apply for tickets via a ballot system on Opera Australia's website. Successful applicants will be notified by email to complete their purchase of two tickets. The Susan and Isaac Wakil Foundation Access Program provides access to opera for those who would not otherwise be able to attend.

Learn more at https://opera.org.au/buy/twenty-dollar-tickets/.