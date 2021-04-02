Opera Australia Offers $20 Tickets To LA TRAVIATA and Select Other Productions

Opera Australia is offering Year 11 and 12 students and teachers the opportunity to attend selected opera performances at $20 a ticket, thanks to The Bourne Foundation.

High schools can apply to bring a group of students from their school or advertise to their senior students to attend individually. Students who attend individually must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All subject areas are welcome, and we encourage groups from music, drama, fashion and technical to participate.

Please note that places are limited, so if you would like to take part in this program please apply as soon as possible. Opera Australia cannot guarantee that the number of tickets you have requested will be available for your preferred performance.

Additional productions may be made available throughout 2021.

$20 tickets are available to the following performances of La Traviata on Sydney Harbour:

Tuesday 30 March, 7.30pm

Wednesday 31 March, 7.30pm

Tuesday 6 April, 7.30pm

Wednesday 7 April, 7.30pm

Tuesday 13 April, 7.30pm

Wednesday 14 April, 7.30pm

Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour presents La Traviata, running 26 March-25 April 2021.

Arrive early to enjoy drinks or dinner at one of the five pop-up bars and restaurants on site. Drink in the view as the setting sun glimmers over the city skyline. Then take your seats in the comfortable grandstand to watch the performance.

The 3.5-tonne chandelier sparkles with 10,000 crystals. The biggest scenes feature 70 performers on stage and party boats in the harbour.

Verdi's score offers flying melodies, rousing drinking songs and heartbreaking duets. Brian Castles-Onion conducts the opera, with a live orchestra hidden under the stage.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://opera.org.au/productions/la-traviata-on-sydney-harbour.