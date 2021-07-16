Opera Australia Cancels Remainder of Winter Season Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

Opera Australia has cancelled the remainder of its winter season at the Sydney Opera House, due to the extension of the NSW Government's stay-at-home restrictions and subsequent Health Orders, Arts Review reports.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the company postponed its production of The Tales of Hoffmann earlier this month. At that time, the remainder of the season was under review.

"It's incredibly disappointing that we're not able to continue with our winter season, when so much hard work and preparation had been done by all our talented staff and performers," said Artistic Director Lyndon Terracini. "However we'd like to reassure everyone that all this hard work will not go to waste and we are endeavouring to reschedule all the productions into future seasons."

The Sydney winter season had included four productions, Aida, Attila, Otello and The Tales of Hoffmann plus a series of Great Opera Hits concerts, with 37 performances in total. All productions are expected to be postponed to future Sydney seasons.

