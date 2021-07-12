Opera Australia Postpones Production of THE TALES OF HOFFMANN

Opera Australia has announced the postponement of its production of The Tales of Hoffmann. This comes after new government rules have been put in place in response to COVID-19.

The Tales of Hoffmann was originally set to run 2-14 August 2021.

The company is hoping to present the production in a future season.

Read the full statement below:

We're saddened to announce the postponement of our new production of The Tales of Hoffmann at the Sydney Opera House.

As a result of the NSW Government's extended stay-at-home orders we are unable to rehearse the production properly or complete the manufacturing in time for the planned opening on 2 August.

We are looking to present The Tales of Hoffmann in a future season. Ticket holders will be contacted.

Learn more about the production at https://opera.org.au/productions/the-tales-of-hoffmann-sydney/.