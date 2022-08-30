Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Australia Announces 2023 Season

Some of the biggest names in opera will be performing for the Company in 2023.

Register for Australia - Sydney News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  
Opera Australia Announces 2023 Season

After 13 years at the helm of the national opera company, Artistic Director Lyndon Terracini AM today announced his final season for Opera Australia, a year-long celebration of some of the world's finest singers and musical talent with performances in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

In a clear indication of Opera Australia's standing on the global stage, some of the biggest names in opera will be performing for the Company in 2023.

The world's leading tenor, Jonas Kaufmann, in demand sopranos Ermonela Jaho, Lise Lindstrom, Jessica Pratt and Amber Wagner, along with globally renowned Wagner interpreter Stefan Vinke, legendary bass Ferruccio Furlanetto and audience favourite Michael Fabiano, to name just a few, will all make very welcome returns to Australia in 2023.

Reflecting on where he had envisaged Opera Australia (OA) would be in his final year, and the challenges of a lingering pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the arts industry, Mr Terracini is understandably very proud to be able to present such a star-studded final season.

"This 2023 season may not include all the Wonderful Productions I would have liked for my final program, but I know this incredible collection of the world's finest talents will thrill audiences over the next twelve months.

"We will finally be able to stage Chen Shi-Zheng's amazing production of the world's first digital Ring Cycle in Brisbane, with the cast from the original 2020 season largely intact. And these are the best of the best Wagnerian performers, you won't find a better cast anywhere in the world," said Terracini.

The big names aren't limited to the singers, with highly acclaimed conductors Renato Palumbo, Guillaume Tourniaire, Lorenzo Passerini, Andrea Battistoni, Carlo Montanaro, Pinchas Steinberg, Philippe Auguin, return to Australia while Asher Fisch and Michelangelo Mazza will be making their debuts.

The program includes a mix of new and much-loved productions by acclaimed directors Sir David McVicar, Rosetta Cucchi, Damiano Michieletto, Elijah Moshinsky, Alex Ollè, Davide Livermore, Gale Edwards, and Chen Shi-Zheng.

OA's co-production of The Tales of Hoffmann will finally make it to the stage after being postponed in 2021. Starring acclaimed Australian soprano Jessica Pratt, proudly following in Dame Joan Sutherland's esteemed footsteps by being one of the very few singers capable of singing all four female lead roles.

Famous for her incredible performance in Lucia di Lammermoor, Jessica is also set to give a masterclass of her coloratura prowess when she performs a one-off concert showcase of 'mad scenes'. A not-to-be-missed night of vocal acrobatics by one of the world's foremost bel-canto interpreters in the newly refurbished Concert Hall.

Also making a welcome return to the Concert Hall, celebrated tenor Jonas Kaufmann will be making his role debut in two concert performances of La Gioconda. Joined on stage by a star-studded cast, including one of the leading baritones of our time, Ludovic Tézier, with Pinchas Steinberg conducting the Opera Australia Orchestra and full Chorus.

Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour will welcome back one of its most beautiful productions, with Alex Ollè's Madama Butterfly. Karah Son will reprise the starring role of Cio Cio San that she performed to much acclaim for OA in the Joan Sutherland Theatre in 2019.

Limited venue availability in Melbourne has resulted in OA being unable to present any fully staged opera productions in 2023, however audiences will be treated to two of the most exciting performances of the year.

For the first time OA will stage a concert performance of Philip Glass' mesmerising Satyagraha featuring a stellar Australian cast lead by Indian Australian Shanul Sharma and West Australian soprano Rachelle Durkin.

Melbourne's Wagner devotees will be treated to Tannhäuser in Concert at Hamer Hall, featuring two of the world's biggest voices, that of the aforementioned global Wagnerian superstar Stefan Vinke and making one of her now-rare international appearances for this performance, soprano Amber Wagner will make a very welcome return to Melbourne.

In addition, two of the finest solo artists in the world will perform one-off recitals at the Melbourne Recital Hall - Michael Fabiano and Ferruccio Furlanetto.

2023 will also be a year of celebration of Australian talent with many homegrown performers singing alongside their international counterparts, many in break-out roles. Among those being thrust into the spotlight will be Anna-Louise Cole who will sing in Tannhäuser before stepping into the role of Sieglinde and then Brünnhilde in the Ring Cycle.

OA's celebrated chorus will be cut loose to take centre stage at the Sydney Opera House with five performances of their own show aptly named Chorus! Led by Chorus Master Paul Fitzsimon, Chorus! will be a showcase of famous choral pieces performed by 46 outstanding voices coming together as one to create a unique operatic experience.


Explore the season with our digital brochure is opera.org.au/features/discover-2023-season





More Hot Stories For You


Enda Markey Presents BOUBLIL & SCHÖNBERG IN CONVERSATION in Melbourne and SydneyEnda Markey Presents BOUBLIL & SCHÖNBERG IN CONVERSATION in Melbourne and Sydney
August 29, 2022

Through five decades of prolific collaboration, lyricist Alain Boublil and composer Claude-Michel Schönberg have graced world stages with timeless classics including Les Misérables and Miss Saigon. Two of the most successful creators of musical theatre in history, they are coming to Australia to participate in a rare “In Conversation” event, where they will share stories and behind-the-scenes anecdotes about their iconic careers, including Les Misérables and Miss Saigon.
Jimmy Carr Brings TERRIBLY FUNNY on Australian Tour in 2023Jimmy Carr Brings TERRIBLY FUNNY on Australian Tour in 2023
August 29, 2022

With more shows added and selling fast, Australian fans are in for a real treat when Jimmy Carr unleashes his comic brilliance from January 2023.
TITANIC: THE MOVIE, THE PLAY Will Have Run at Sydney Fringe FestivalTITANIC: THE MOVIE, THE PLAY Will Have Run at Sydney Fringe Festival
August 28, 2022

Titanic: The Movie, The Play will be presented from 15 September to 2 October at the Sydney Fringe Festival. This cheeky homage to the blockbuster 1997 movie will be staged at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Darling Harbour from 15 September to 2 October. Performances will take place Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at 6.00pm and  8.00pm.
Musica Viva Appoints Anne Frankenburg as CEOMusica Viva Appoints Anne Frankenburg as CEO
August 28, 2022

The Board of Musica Viva Australia has appointed Anne Frankenberg to the position of Chief Executive Officer, taking the reins from Hywel Sims, who has led the acclaimed chamber music company since 2018 and will depart the post to return to the USA.
Carriageworks Announces Launch Of First Nations ProgramCarriageworks Announces Launch Of First Nations Program
August 25, 2022

Carriageworks, one of Australia's most significant contemporary multi-arts organisations, has announced the launch of the First Nations Program which takes place throughout the rest of 2022, signalling an ambitious sea change for the organisation.