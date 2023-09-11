Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY! Photo 1 Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY!
REVIEW: New Australian Work, THE DISMISSAL AN EXTREMELY SERIOUS MUSICAL COMEDY Is A Brilli Photo 2 REVIEW: New Australian Work, THE DISMISSAL AN EXTREMELY SERIOUS MUSICAL COMEDY Is A Brilliant Exploration Of The Time Democracy Was Undermined By The Governor General.
REVIEW: The Wildly Fictionalized THE MARVELLOUS ELEPHANT MAN THE MUSICAL Pays Homage To Vi Photo 3 REVIEW: The Wildly Fictionalized THE MARVELLOUS ELEPHANT MAN THE MUSICAL Pays Homage To Victorian Age Obsession With Human Oddities And Penny Dreadfuls
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer Shares His Thoughts on RAZOR GANG WARS Photo 4 REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer Shares His Thoughts on RAZOR GANG WARS

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
REVIEW: Oscar Wildes THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes Up Short Despite Sydney Theatre Photo
REVIEW: Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes Up Short Despite Sydney Theatre Company's Bold Aesthetic

The comedy of Oscar Wilde’s THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST loses power with a performance that fails to trust the source material. 

2
VILLAINS AND VALKYRIES Will Be Performed With Willoughby Symphony Choir Next Month Photo
VILLAINS AND VALKYRIES Will Be Performed With Willoughby Symphony Choir Next Month

WSO Artistic Director & Chief Conductor Dr Nicholas Milton and Associate Conductor Dr Sarah Penicka-Smith in conversation with the Wagner Society, have put together Villains & Valkyries. Learn more about the upcoming event and find out how to get tickets!

3
Photos: First Look at THE DISAPPEARANCE at Chippen Street Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at THE DISAPPEARANCE at Chippen Street Theatre

The Disappearance, based on Kin Platt’s book “The Boy Who Could Make Himself Disappear,” a powerful, moving and joyful play that meets mental illness and diversity with heart and with humour, opens for a two-week Sydney season next month. Check out a first look at the production here!

4
REVIEW: Two Decades On, WICKED Remains A Crowd Pleaser As The Story Of The Witches Of Oz R Photo
REVIEW: Two Decades On, WICKED Remains A Crowd Pleaser As The Story Of The Witches Of Oz Returns To Sydney With A New Australian Cast

Director Lisa Leguillou’s tweeked version of Joe Mantello’s original production of Stephen Schwartz (Music and Lyrics) and Winnie Holzman’s (Book) multi-award winning WICKED arrives in Sydney for the 20th Anniversary of the multi award winning musical’s opening on Broadway.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera Wine & Dine: Opera Banquet - "The Merry Wives of Windsor"
The Castlereagh Boutique Hotel (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Decadence & Debauchery
Verity Lane Market (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Is God Is
Wharf 1 Theatre (9/15-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Turn of the Screw
Seymour Centre (7/21-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Visitors
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (9/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Italian Comedy
Meraki Arts Bar (10/11-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dictionary of Lost Words
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (10/26-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hen House
Camden Civic Centre (9/13-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare Distilled with Archie Rose
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# You Don't Have To Be Jewish
Bondi Pavilion Theatre (10/25-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You