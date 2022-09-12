New Tickets On Sale For Sydney Season Of Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

New tickets for the January school holidays are on sale this week for the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, which will waltz into Sydney's Lyric Theatre in October. Pre-sales for tickets up to 22 January 2023 have begun and general public sales commence Friday 16 September.

Audiences and critics during the Melbourne and Brisbane seasons have been unanimous in their praise for this lavish production, produced by Opera Australia and John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia.

Leading the cast are Shubshri Kandiah as Ella (Cinderella), Ainsley Melham as Prince Topher, Silvie Paladino as Marie, the Fairy Godmother, Tina Bursill as Madame, Ella's stepmother, and Nicholas Hammond as Lord Chancellor Sebastian. Matilda Moran and Bianca Bruce play Ella's stepsisters Gabrielle and Charlotte, while Daniel Belle is Lord Pinkleton, the second-in-command in the Royal household, and Josh Gardiner is Jean-Michel, the poor revolutionary who is in love with Gabrielle. Completing the cast are William Brougham, Danielle Evrat, Luke Haberecht, Matthew Jenson, Lauren Jimmieson, Leah Lim, Kassie Martin, Rubin Matters, Joshua Russell, Greta Sherriff, Lewis Shilvock, Suzanne Steele, Tom Struik, Daniel Szesiong Todd, Alexis van Maanen, Dean Vince, Daniel Wijngaarden, Erica Wild and Emily Wood.

Producers Lyndon Terracini and John Frost are delighted at audience reactions to this wonderful production. "Melbourne and Brisbane audiences have been flocking to this glorious and uplifting Broadway favourite and loving it," they said. "Cinderella is one of Rodgers & Hammerstein's greatest scores and this production, with beautiful orchestrations, magnificent costumes and sets, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love from the classic story, is enchanting everyone who sees it. Sydney is in for a treat!"

The Sydney season of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is proudly supported by the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency Destination NSW and will be a major drawcard for visitors to NSW.

Minister the Arts and Tourism Ben Franklin said, "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is a spectacular contemporary adaptation of a much-loved favourite that will appeal to many audiences, from young fans to seasoned theatregoers. We are committed to building a calendar of world-class stage productions like Cinderella to support our creative and hospitality industries and achieve our vision of making Sydney and NSW the major events capital and premier visitor economy of the Asia Pacific. Sydney's live entertainment scene is roaring back to life and is second to none, so I encourage all musical theatre lovers to book a ticket and enjoy an incredible show."

With its fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella combines the story's classic elements - the glass slippers, pumpkin, a beautiful masked ball and more - along with some surprising twists. More than just a pretty face with the right shoe size, this Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting. A spirited young woman with savvy and soul, she not only fights for her own dreams, but forces the prince to open his eyes to the world around him and realise his dreams too.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's most popular titles, Cinderella was written for television, debuting in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, who was nominated for an Emmy Award for her performance. More than 100 million viewers saw the broadcast, more people than any other program in the history of television at the time. Cinderella was re-made for television in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren in the title role, Ginger Rogers and Walter Pidgeon as the King and Queen, and Celeste Holm as the Fairy Godmother. A further television remake followed in 1997 with Brandy as Cinderella, Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, Bernadette Peters as the Stepmother, Whoopi Goldberg as the Queen and Jason Alexander as Lionel.

The stage version of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella made its long-awaited Broadway debut in January 2013, featuring a new book by Douglas Carter Beane and direction by Mark Brokaw, and it ran for two years. Mr Beane's book blends masterfully with the musical's cherished score, with songs including In My Own Little Corner, Impossible/It's Possible, Ten Minutes Ago and Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is a romantic and exciting experience for anyone who's ever had a dream.