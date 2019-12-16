Michael Shafar Brings GETTING BETTER to Sydney

Following sellout seasons 2017-2019, comedian Michael Shafar returns to Sydney in 2020 with a brand-new show.

Building on the success of his previously sold out shows Jewish-ish, Kosher Bacon and 2019's critically acclaimed 50/50, which chronicled his diagnosis with testicular cancer, Michael is back to tell you why everything is Getting Better.

Surviving cancer and sharing that experience on stage in 50/50 really changed Shafar's philosophy on comedy. Getting Better sees Shafar in the same vein - raw and honest - talking about the incredible experiences that followed his own personal annus horribilis, not least of all going into remission.

Since leaving a career in law, Shafar has been working busily to try and justify that decision to his Jewish mother. Working as a comedian and comedy writer for 10's The Project, he has (somewhat) achieved that - making a name for himself as one of the fastest rising stars in Australian comedy, performing internationally and selling out shows across the country.

Don't miss Shafar's heartfelt return to Sydney for one night only.

The Factory Theatre

Saturday 25 January 7:30pm

Bookings www.factorytheatre.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You