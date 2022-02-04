March Dance Returns In 2022 To Embrace Sydney's Vibrant Independent Dance Community

March Dance returns in 2022, running in Sydney from March 1 to 31. 129 artists will take part in the festival, including 6 companies, 12 organisations and 17 venues across Sydney. The program includes 19 residencies, 5 performances, 5 workshops, 13 dance classes, and 4 talks.

March Dance is a fighter. It has ploughed ahead since the festival's 2019 inception, despite COVID restrictions. With the diversity of ongoing independent dance practice in Sydney, we provide an annual festival focused on inclusivity, equity, partnership, and connection, to reach city audiences.

"Alongside the entertainment and music industry, Sydney's independent dance community has gone through many challenges during the past two years. March Dance Festival isa celebration of our sector's continued perseverance and its ability to rise above these challenges and resurface stronger than ever," Lauren Vassallo, March Dance Manager.

The 2022 festival highlights the diversity of artists in Sydney and showcases emerging, mid- career and established artists such as Eliza Cooper, Emma Harrison, Josh Freedman, Lux Eterna, Mitchell Christie, Patricia Wood and Rakini Devi who have also been offered mini cash bursaries, thanks to the City of Sydney, the Keir Foundation and Critical Path.

Through the inaugural 'Start-Up Keir Commission,' the Keir Foundation has sponsored March Dance with a $3000 bursary, which will support the development of new work by an artist to be announced on March 31. This work will be featured at the 2023 festival.

"March Dance has already proved itself to be an important part of the annual program for dance in Sydney and a contributor to the creation of new work. The Keir Foundation is excited to support March Dance developing its bursary offer and now this new seeding commission." Phillip Keir.

The festival will kick off at Harold Park Community Centre at Tramsheds on Thursday 3 March; guests will be greeted with dance lm screenings by Wendy Yu and Lux Eterna and performances by Josh Freedman, Sydney Choreographic Ensemble and dance artist Anton.

The full festival program will be online Monday 7 February at marchdance.com.