MYSTIQUE Comes to the State Theatre Next Month

Internationally acclaimed illusionist Michael Boyd brings his magic and illusion show, MYSTIQUE â€“ A Journey Beyond Reality, to Sydney's State Theatre for two shows only on 11 July.

Direct from Las Vegas and crafted by the same team behind the legendary David Copperfield Mystique will feature the jaw-droppingÂ Deadly Scorpion Illusionâ€”a $50K robotic contraption that features Michael dicing with death under a swinging 2-metre buzz saw blade and a venomous scorpion tail.

The show also includes theÂ Double Levitation Illusionâ€”never seen in Sydney.Â A dancer rises to dizzying heights as Michael flies across the State Theatre in a Peter Pan-style flight, defying gravity in this spectacular illusion.

