MONET & FRIENDS â€“ LIFE, LIGHT & COLOUR Announce An Autism Friendly Session

Grande Experiences and Andrew Kay have announcec Monet & Friends - Life, Light & Colour will host a special Autism Friendly session on Sunday, 16 May at 5:00pm. This special session is an all-ages event with a very limited number of tickets available. Tickets on sale now via a dedicated link.



Monet & Friends - Life, Light & Colour Autism Friendly session provides a relaxed and supportive environment to enjoy an immersive multi-sensory experience. This can make visiting Monet & Friends easier for visitors on the autism spectrum or those who have other access requirements, together with their family and friends. The session is modified in consultation with Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect) and will include a supportive, non-judgemental environment, limited tickets to reduce crowding, designated quiet area for anyone who needs a break and a visual story with more details so the public knows what to expect.



Aspect CEO Jacqui Borland says, "For Autistic individuals, accessing the community, attending special events and even performing necessary daily tasks can be challenging. Autism Friendly events such as this one provides a relaxed and supportive environment. These events can make it easier for visitors on the autism spectrum or those who have other access requirements, together with their family and friends."



Grande Experiences CEO, Bruce Peterson says, "Grande Experiences is proud to present Monet & Friends - Life Light & Colour in an Autism Friendly environment. We want all members of the public to enjoy Monet & Friends and it is with the support and assistance from Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect) that we can make small modifications that allow our autistic community and their families to enjoy our immersive experience."



Monet & Friends - Life, Light & Colour is one of Sydney's most popular events so far this year. This large-scale, arts and entertainment experience takes the audience on a sensory journey through the mesmerising world of Impressionism, displaying on an unprecedented scale the glorious detail of masterpieces from the most prominent artists of the Impressionists era. Breath-taking paintings are projected on an enormous scale, illuminating the bold brushstrokes of Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul CÃ©zanne, Edgar Degas and many more. In a rich, dynamic display of light,colour, sound and fragrance, the masterpieces of the Impressionists come to life. Adults and children delight in the super-scale show, viewing artworks from new angles and discovering unique perspectives.



Grande Experiences' state-of-the-art SENSORY4 immersive gallery combines with a tailored exhibition space to allow projection of enormous crystal-clear images. Set to a powerful classical score and showcasing the full breadth of the Impressionist movement, a stunning display of iconic, inspirational images transforms the world around you as you lose yourself in the vibrant colours and intricate details of the Impressionists' works.



Tickets for all other sessions available via ticketek.com.au and monetandfriends.com.