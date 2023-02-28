Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAUREEN: HARBINGER OF DEATH Comes to Lennox Theatre in March

Performances run Thursday 23rd March – Saturday 25th.

Feb. 28, 2023  
Riverside Theatres and Soft Tread Enterprises present a night of wit, imagination, and storytelling with Maureen: Harbinger of Death, at Riverside Theatres from the 23rd to 25th of March.

Framed by velvet drapes and bedecked with Jatz cracker crumbs and cigarette ash, Maureen invites audiences into her bohemian living room. She's here to take audiences on an intimate journey brimming with witty repartee, well-worn life advice, an exotic array of friends now gone and the dauntless policy of limitless imagination.

Magnificently flouting many of the rules of drama and narrative with exquisite storytelling, writer and performer Jonny Hawkings transforms into Maureen: a razor-tongued doyenne of Kings Cross in its heyday. Caustic and moving, Maureen: Harbinger of Death is an uplifting demonstration of the wisdom, vitality, kindness, and humour of women too often overlooked or dismissed by society.

Maureen: Harbinger of Death

When: Thursday 23rd March - Saturday

Thursday - Friday 8pm; Saturday 2:30pm & 8pm

Where: Lennox Theatre, Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market St, Parramatta

Tickets: Members tickets $43-$47 | Non-members Tickets $44-$49 | Groups 6+ $44ea | Students/Teachers $23ea

Bookings via https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227446®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Friversideparramatta.com.au%2Fshow%2Fmaureen-harbinger-of-death%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, phone at (02) 8839 3399, or Box Office Mon-Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9:30am - 1pm and one hour prior to performance.




The producers of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL have announced casting for the award-winning smash hit musical which premieres at Theatre Royal Sydney this May. 
Sydney Symphony Orchestra pairs with MM Creative Productions to celebrate the centenary of the movie and media behemoth Disney with DISNEY 100 THE CONCERT
Nicholas Brown’s (playwright and co-director) new work SEX MAGICK is a brilliant new comedic self-discovery story that has deep conversations of culture and who has a right to practice, promote and profit from it. 
The hedonistic world of Blanc de Blanc Encore has been wowing audiences since it opened in January in the totally refurbished cabaret venue The Grand Electric, Surry Hills.  The Producers, Strut & Fret are delighted to announce that their much-loved cabaret, circus and burlesque show has been extended and will now play until 23 April. 

