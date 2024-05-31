MASTER CLASS Comes to Ensemble Theatre in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Theatre will present Terrence McNally’s Tony award-winning play, Master Class, offering an explosive homage to the legendary opera singer Maria Callas and featuring live operatic performances, from Friday 14th June to Saturday 20th July.

Set in the prestigious Juilliard School of the Arts, Master Class thrusts audiences into an exclusive session led by the formidable Maria Callas. With her merciless wit and exacting standards, Callas challenges her students, pushing them to the limits of their talent and revealing poignant memories from her past.

Under the expert direction of Liesel Badorrek (Opera Australia’s Carmen), Master Class comes to life with dynamic performances led by Lucia Mastrantone (Griffin Theatre’s JAILBABY). Starring alongside Lucia are Bridget Patterson (Opera Australia’s Carmen), Elisa Colla (Opera Australia’s My Fair Lady), Matthew Reardon (Opera Australia’s Madame Butterfly), Maria Alfonsine (Darlinghurst Theatre Company’s The Hypochondriac) and Damian de Boos-Smith (Darlinghurst Theatre Company’s The Hypochondriac).

“In Master Class we find a brittle and fragile woman struggling to understand what is left of life when the career for which she has sacrificed everything, is coming to an end. In this production, we embrace live music in order to feel the immediate and visceral connection to the opera of Maria Callas’ life,” said director, Liesel Badorrek.

“Compelling, hilarious and beautiful. Master Class is an epic life story that you will be part of, but it is also a very intimate tale between an actor and an audience,” said Lucia Mastrantone, playing Maria Callas.

Settle in for a whirlwind of unforgettable storytelling, sardonic humour and soaring music sung live on stage by Sydney’s best opera talent, offering a rare glimpse into the life and legacy of Maria Callas.

