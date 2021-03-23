Joanna Murray-Smith's HONOUR Opening at Ensemble Theatre

HONOUR, a play by Australian playwright Joanna Murray-Smith, will open at Ensemble Theatre on April 23.



It tells the familiar tale of a middle aged man, George, who leaves his wife, Honor, and their 24-year-old daughter, Sophie, for a relationship with a much younger woman.

"HONOUR is a funny yet frank exploration of intimacy and relationships," said Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre.



"We are delighted to stage this production of HONOUR at Ensemble Theatre and are thrilled to have one of Australia's best directors, Kate Champion directing a fine and talented cast including Lucy Bell, Ayeesha Ash, Huw Higginson and Poppy Lynch," added Mark Kilmurry.

Honor and George have been married for 32 years, and, as in all good marriages, have made some compromises along the way. While George forged his career as a writer, Honor left her promising literary career of her own and dived into motherhood - with no regrets. Their world seems unshakeable until young and tenacious Claudia arrives on the scene and disrupts their seemingly perfect lives.



Fascinating, illuminating and funny, Joanna Murray-Smith subtly cracks open the complexities of a modern relationship from every angle, laying bare our capacity to love, hurt and deceive those around us.



"HONOUR is a contemporary Australian classic which still resonates today. It questions the ability of long term love to endure and lays bare the judgement and moral frailty on both sides when it doesn't. Raising familiar questions around sacrifice and equality within a partnership, HONOUR nonetheless confounds easy assumptions, a quality I'm deeply drawn to as vital element of any truly compelling drama," said Director, Kate Champion.



"I'm very excited to be directing Joanna Murray-Smith's dense and finely observed play with some of Sydney's most vibrant and intelligently engaging actors," added Kate Champion.



HONOUR was first performed in Melbourne in 1995 and has since been performed in more than three dozen countries, including on Broadway and in the West End.

Learn more at ensemble.com.au.