LETTERS FROM A TROUBLED PAST Comes to ARA Theatre in March

Through the development of new ideas and scripts, received from the community, Moira Blumenthal Productions have continued to expand the momentum of Jewish theatre in Sydney by bringing to the stage dramatised readings of new plays in various stages of script and/or production development.

LETTERS FROM A TROUBLED PAST IN 2 ACTS: Torn Apart by War by Vic Alhadeff and Letters of Loss and Refuge will be presented at ARA Darling Quarter Theatre from Thursday 17 to Saturday 19 March.

TORN APART BY WAR is the compelling true story of two people whose lives were turned upside-down by war and misunderstanding. If things had gone according to plan, everything would have been so different. Vic Alhadeff's father thought his fiancée had been murdered at Auschwitz; she thought he had perished. The drama takes place during World War II against the backdrop of the Greek island of Rhodes.

Vic Alhadeff is a Non-Executive Director of SBS, former Chair of Multicultural NSW; former CEO of the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies, former editor of the Australian Jewish News; former Chief Sub-Editor of The Cape Times in South Africa and the author of two books on South African history.

Asked about this new work, Alhadeff said: "The play brings to life my father's heartbreaking human drama. I've long been aware of his story and of the far-reaching implications if things had worked out the way they were intended. As a former journalist and author, bringing it to life has been a powerful personal experience and I am grateful for the opportunity."

In 2009 Rudolf Schwab's letters were discovered by his grandson Daniel, in a forgotten trunk in the garage of the family home. From this valuable collection of letters, we are taken on a powerful and poignant journey of insight into Rudolf's struggles as a refugee, his displacement, loss of family, reconnection with those who survived and his surprising relationship with his German friend, Karl, a war-wounded Nazi.

Both these performances will be followed by two further performances at the Randwick Ritz as part of the Jewish International Film Festival on Sunday March 20 at 4.30pm & Sunday April 3 at 4.30pm.

Bookings: https://tickets.monkeybaa.com.au/WEBPAGES/EntaWebShow/ShowDatesCombo.aspx