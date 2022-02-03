Jimmy Barnes to Perform at Sydney Coliseum Theatre

Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ has announced that Jimmy Barnes will be taking the stage, Thursday 17th March 2022, 7:30pm, together with The Jane Barnes Band, as the feature headliner for Great Southern Nights 2022.

The Barnes Family Show is set to shake up Sydney Coliseum Theatre!

Jimmy Barnes is the heart and the soul of Australian rock and roll. His nickname, "Barnesy", conjures up thoughts of rock music at an ear-splitting volume, and of soul standards given a unique reading. Jimmy has been through it all, and literally lived to tell the tales. He has sold more records in Australia than any other local rock & roll artist. He has enjoyed eighteen #1 albums here - more than The Beatles - and for over 40 years he has delivered some of our most intense and iconic live performances. He is truly in a league of his own.

"We're excited to be playing as part of Great Southern Nights again this year. It's a great initiative and we're looking forward to coming back to raise the roof of the Sydney Coliseum in March" - Jimmy Barnes

Minister for Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said Jimmy Barnes at West HQ's Sydney Coliseum was the perfect way to start the NSW Government's Great Southern Nights initiative. "I am thrilled that Jimmy Barnes, a legend of Australian music, will kick off Great Southern Nights at a first-class venue like the Sydney Coliseum in the heart of Western Sydney," Mr Ayres said.

"Great Southern Nights is a tried and tested initiative to get the live music scene back on its feet in NSW. It is a celebration of Australian music that will get artists, crew and venue staff working again, so I can't think of a better way to start the program than with the 'Working Class Man' himself."

CEO for Sydney Coliseum Theatre West HQ Richard Errington said, "We are delighted to welcome back the incomparable Jimmy Barnes perform at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre and once again be a part of this fabulous initiative to help revive the hard-hit live music industry."

Great Southern Nights is a celebration of live music that takes place right across New South Wales. The dynamic event features hundreds of COVID-safe performances at live music venues across Greater Sydney and regional NSW in March and April 2022. Sydney Coliseum Theatre is delighted to be part of this program and have such an iconic Australian musician returning to perform at this world-class venue.

Flesh And Blood, Jimmy's twentieth studio album, was released in July 2021 and debuted at #1.

Borne out of the literally hundreds of live-at-home performances that comforted many during the isolation that was 2020, the ten brand new recordings on Flesh And Blood feature multiple contributions from Jimmy's extended family including his son Jackie on drums, his daughters Mahalia, Eliza-Jane and Elly-May all contributing vocals, as does Jackie and granddaughter, Tyra Harrison. His son-in-law, Ben Rodgers, engineered the album, played bass and collaborated with Jimmy's nephew, renowned photographer Jesse Lizotte, on the album cover, plus he and Jane also duet together on the American classic Love Hurts.

Never one to slow down, Jimmy also had two new books released in 2021 - a children's book, Rosie the Rhinoceros, in October and a cookbook with Jane in November titled Where the River Bends.