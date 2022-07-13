JAGGED LITTLE PILL Returns to Theatre Royal Sydney

Click Here for More on JAGGED LITTLE PILL

JAGGED LITTLE PILL the Grammy and Tony Award winning Broadway musical, inspired by Alanis Morissette's ground-breaking album of the same name has triumphantly returned to Theatre Royal Sydney.

The production's exclusive limited season opened the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Sydney in December 2021 to sold out audiences, standing ovations and outstanding reviews before continuing a smash hit run at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre. This is now Sydney's only chance not to miss the production that is changing the face of musical theatre. JAGGED LITTLE PILL embraces today's powerful social voice and burns with passion in its uplifting storytelling, ultimately highlighting the hope and healing that comes when people come together.

The emphatic and heartfelt musical inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette, stars multi award winner Natalie Bassingthwaighte (she/her) in the lead role of Mary Jane Healy and critically acclaimed film, TV and stage actor and recording artist, Tim Draxl (he/him) as Steve Healy. Having made her musical theatre debut in this production, Emily Nkomo (she/her) stars as Frankie Healy, Queensland Conservatorium of Music graduate Liam Head (he/him) plays Nick Healy, powerhouse performer Maggie McKenna (they/them) stars as Jo, emerging stage and theatre performer Grace Miell (she/they) plays Bella and Phoenix is played by formidable pop star AYDAN (he/him). Georgina Hopson (she/her) is the Mary Jane alternate having recently starred in Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour's Phantom of the Opera.

Also joining them is the impressive ensemble cast Jahla Black (they/he), Baylie Carson (they/them), Bella Choundary (she/her), Josh Gates (they/he), Matt Hamilton (he/him), Marie Ikonomou (she/her), Jerome Javier (he/they), Giorgia Kennedy (she/her), Jenni Little (she/her), Coby Njoroge (he/him), Robbie Mejica (he/him), Noah Mullins (he/him), Isabella Roberts (she/her), Henry Rollo (he/him), Romy Vuksan (she/her) and Imani Williams (she/her).

A new era has been defined in the heart of Sydney's CBD with 25 Martin Place's dining and theatre district, bringing together world class entertainment with world class culinary offerings.

This centrepiece Theatre Royal Sydney has undergone a transformation, with the historical and architectural masterpiece now fully restored to bring theatre, performance and creativity once again to the heart of the city. The reopening was made possible through the collaboration of the building owner and developer, Dexus, the NSW government and Trafalgar Entertainment.

Sir Howard Panter, Joint CEO of Trafalgar Entertainment Group said, "Sydney has always been a landmark destination globally, and now with the glorious restoration of Theatre Royal Sydney it's a landmark to visit but also to experience the best of world class entertainment. In addition, with our partners Dexus the incredible new dining and theatre precinct has brought the heart of Sydney's CBD back to life giving people the best of food, drink and entertainment experiences".

Theatre Royal Sydney is part of a $170 million transformation of 25 Martin Place into a new cultural epicentre for Sydney's CBD, featuring exceptional dining and entertainment.

The multi-storey dining district and late-night bars overlook the plaza and feature an enticing mix of local and international cuisine, lively bars, fine dining and casual cafes supporting theatregoers and visitors alike.

The dining establishments offer pre-theatre menus featuring two to three course 60 - 90-minute sittings, or a series of fast bites to align with show schedules, while the bars offer pre or post show refreshments.