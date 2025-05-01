Hiromi Will Open 2025 Sydney International Women’s Jazz Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SIMA’s 2025 Sydney International Women’s Jazz Festival Opening Night will feature fearless musical innovator and GRAMMY-winning pianist, Hiromi, who is widely regarded as one of Japan’s most extraordinary artists.

Renowned for her technical mastery and her remarkable ability to reimagine genre and form, Hiromi erases the lines between jazz and classical, taking audiences on an uncharted sonic journey.

In The Piano Quintet, Hiromi expands on her impressive emotional range, joining forces with multi-GRAMMY-nominated string quartet, PUBLIQuartet (USA), to present a breathtaking blend of jazz and classical composition.

Highly melodic, intricately arranged and emotionally intense, this suite showcases Hiromi’s otherworldly talent as she interacts with the strings with unbridled energy and impeccable precision.

Throughout her illustrious career, Hiromi has released 12 acclaimed albums and has collaborated with jazz legends such as Chick Corea and Anthony Jackson, contributed to bassist Stanley Clarke’s GRAMMY-winning Jazz in the Garden, and performed at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

Hiromi last performed in Sydney almost a decade ago in 2016 with a trio at CRH. An artist constantly pushing boundaries, Hiromi continues to blaze an incandescent trail across the jazz scene – leading audiences through the infinite possibilities of creativity, musical expression and emotion, in her uniquely joyous and ebullient way.

