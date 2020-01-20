Harry Potter Day Will Take Over The Australian Open

The magic and sorcery of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is set to land at Melbourne Park, with a dedicated Harry Potter Day announced for the AO.

Australian Open Chief Revenue and Experiential Officer Richard Heaselgrave joined Coco Gauff (USA), the youngest player in the main draw, and cast members of the hit production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to outline plans for the special event being hosted at the AO Ballpark presented by Emirates, on Monday 27 January.

"We are all looking forward to being part of the magical world of Harry Potter at the Australian Open this year," Australian Open Chief Revenue and Experiential Officer Richard Heaselgrave said.

"These wonderful stories and characters are beloved around the world and we're looking forward to welcoming them to the AO Ballpark."

Gyton Grantley, who plays the role of Ron Weasley said, "Since opening in February of last year Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has become a big part of Melbourne's entertainment landscape, so it's fitting to be collaborating with the Australian Open this year.

"Harry Potter Day is going to be a lot of fun and we can't wait to share some of the magic we bring on stage every night to the AO Ballpark."

Grantley will make a special appearance at the AO Ballpark, presented by Emirates, on Harry Potter Day, where racquets will be swapped for wands.

The day will feature a spell-casting show, big screen presentations of the Harry Potter movies and a chance to meet the cast from the multi-award winning play.

The magic includes the chance for one lucky family to win a trip for four to Warner Bros. Harry Potter Studio Tour, London (including flights and accommodation) at a dramatic sound and light show prior to the night session at Rod Laver Arena. Family tickets to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Melbourne's Princess Theatre will also be given away. To enter, families must come dressed as their favourite characters from the Harry Potter series.





